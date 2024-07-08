6.4 HEMI Vs. 6.7 Cummins: Which RAM 2500 Engine Is Better For You?
The 2024 RAM 2500 HD is currently on sale with two available engines. The standard fare is a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. The V8 connects to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that turns a standard 4x2 or optional 4x4 drivetrain in the RAM 2500 Tradesman or Laramie. The Big Horn, Rebel, Power Wagon, Limited Longhorn, and Limited are exclusively available with a 4x4 drivetrain.
Each trim grade offers an optional 6.7-liter Cummins twin-turbo diesel inline-six with 370 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque. It connects to a six-speed automatic transmission with optimized gear ratios to match the diesel's prodigious torque output.
Moreover, the RAM 2500 is available in three body styles (regular, crew, and mega cab) with a standard six-foot and four-inch or eight-foot long bed. The RAM 2500 Rebel and Power Wagon are strictly crew cabs with a standard bed.
With various trim grades, body styles, and powertrain configurations, the RAM 2500 embodies the "there's a RAM heavy-duty truck for everyone" cliché. However, determining which engine is suitable would depend on your needs or lifestyle.
RAM 2500 6.4 HEMI vs. 6.7 Cummins diesel: It's all about the torque
The 6.4-liter HEMI V8 in a RAM 2500 enables up to 4,000 lbs. of payload and a max towing capacity of 17,730 lbs. when properly equipped. But if you plan on towing heavier loads or larger trailers, the 6.7-liter Cummins inline-six diesel mill is a better bet.
The Cummins diesel could tow up to 19,990 lbs. and has a max payload of 3,150 lbs. RAM 2500 4x4 variants have an optional auto-leveling rear air suspension with a quirky "bed lowering mode" feature that brings the truck's rear end to the lowest position, making it easier to hook up a fifth-wheel, gooseneck, or conventional trailer.
In addition, the RAM 2500 has many towing-specific technologies and features, like a 360-degree trailer surround view camera, telescopic trailer tow mirrors, trailer brake status, tow-specific navigation, and trailer light check.
With starting prices of $47,245 for the base RAM 2500 Tradesman and $87,805 (pricing includes the $1,995 destination charge) for the range-topping RAM 2500 Limited with the standard 6.4 HEMI V8, the torquier 6.7 Cummins diesel inline-six is a $9,795 extra. The Cummins diesel is worth the added cash if maximum pulling power is a daily prerequisite for your RAM 2500.