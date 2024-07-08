6.4 HEMI Vs. 6.7 Cummins: Which RAM 2500 Engine Is Better For You?

The 2024 RAM 2500 HD is currently on sale with two available engines. The standard fare is a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. The V8 connects to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that turns a standard 4x2 or optional 4x4 drivetrain in the RAM 2500 Tradesman or Laramie. The Big Horn, Rebel, Power Wagon, Limited Longhorn, and Limited are exclusively available with a 4x4 drivetrain.

Each trim grade offers an optional 6.7-liter Cummins twin-turbo diesel inline-six with 370 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque. It connects to a six-speed automatic transmission with optimized gear ratios to match the diesel's prodigious torque output.

Moreover, the RAM 2500 is available in three body styles (regular, crew, and mega cab) with a standard six-foot and four-inch or eight-foot long bed. The RAM 2500 Rebel and Power Wagon are strictly crew cabs with a standard bed.

With various trim grades, body styles, and powertrain configurations, the RAM 2500 embodies the "there's a RAM heavy-duty truck for everyone" cliché. However, determining which engine is suitable would depend on your needs or lifestyle.