Cummins 4BT Vs. 6BT Engines: What's The Difference?

If you're looking at the Cummins 4BT and 6BT engines for a potential swap, there are a few things you need to know. Right off the bat, both of these are formidable diesel engines, so no matter which one you opt for, you're getting something powerful and reliable — and they paved the way for one of the most reliable diesel engines ever made in the 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel. On the surface, both the 4BT and 6BT share a lot of similarities, and their low-end torque make them very solid performers for off-roading.

Of the two, the 6BT offers more performance, something that you'd expect given the fact that six is higher than four after all. Despite that, performance seekers can't just opt for a 6BT and pop it into their vehicle as there are limitations that could prevent that from happening. Size is a big factor as you're not going to force an engine into a vehicle that's not fit for it. That alone could lead you down the path to the smaller 4BT, but even though you'll be taking a performance hit as a result, the 4BT is still a fine choice.