What Does SRW Mean On A Truck And How Is It Different From DRW?

In the past few years, Americans have been steadily opting for trucks as their preferred type of vehicle. Whether it's for personal or professional use, trucks offer more flexibility in terms of what it can carry. Unlike cars that are designed to fit only a certain amount of volume inside its trunk (and maybe even some of the seats), trucks can handle everything from odd-sized furniture to an entire trailer's worth of construction materials, or even full-on living quarters. However, choosing the right model for your needs can be tricky, especially for first-time truck owners. These days, there are so many must-have features new trucks can offer. In your search for the perfect pickup, you may have come across the term SRW thrown around. But what does it actually mean?

SRW stands for single rear wheel, which can be attributed to the fact that it uses a single wheel on each side of the rear axle. Similar to cars, this means the truck will have a total of four wheels: two in the front and two in the back. Typically, this is the most common type of truck you're likely to encounter on the road, but it is not the only option out there. If you're looking for a pickup that can manage a rougher lifestyle, there is another configuration that may be better suited to your needs: the DRW. Here's what DRW means, how it's different from an SRW, and how to decide if it's the right truck type you should invest in.