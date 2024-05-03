10 New Pickup Trucks That Are Surprisingly Fuel Efficient

In the not-so-distant past, pickup trucks were far from the feature-laden machines we have today. These rugged vehicles descended from modified cars prioritizing utility over comfort with minimal technology, bench seats, and an emphasis on towing and hauling. At the time, fuel efficiency wasn't even a consideration since large engines were necessary for power — not to mention that gas prices were much lower.

Fast-forward to the 21st century, and pickup trucks have transformed remarkably. They've become more sophisticated, boasting creature comforts like advanced driver assistance systems, heated seats, and entertainment centers. However, one of the biggest surprises might be their fuel efficiency. Gone are the days of gas-guzzling behemoths. Nowadays, pickup trucks can achieve figures that would have been unheard of just a couple of decades ago.

This improved efficiency is thanks to several factors, including stricter government regulations, fierce competition, and advancements in engine technology. The result is a new generation of pickup trucks that defies expectations. Below, we present a compelling lineup of new pickup trucks that offer impressive capabilities and achieve over 22 mpg — fuel efficiency numbers that would have astonished drivers of those early bare-bones pickup trucks.