10 New Pickup Trucks That Are Surprisingly Fuel Efficient
In the not-so-distant past, pickup trucks were far from the feature-laden machines we have today. These rugged vehicles descended from modified cars prioritizing utility over comfort with minimal technology, bench seats, and an emphasis on towing and hauling. At the time, fuel efficiency wasn't even a consideration since large engines were necessary for power — not to mention that gas prices were much lower.
Fast-forward to the 21st century, and pickup trucks have transformed remarkably. They've become more sophisticated, boasting creature comforts like advanced driver assistance systems, heated seats, and entertainment centers. However, one of the biggest surprises might be their fuel efficiency. Gone are the days of gas-guzzling behemoths. Nowadays, pickup trucks can achieve figures that would have been unheard of just a couple of decades ago.
This improved efficiency is thanks to several factors, including stricter government regulations, fierce competition, and advancements in engine technology. The result is a new generation of pickup trucks that defies expectations. Below, we present a compelling lineup of new pickup trucks that offer impressive capabilities and achieve over 22 mpg — fuel efficiency numbers that would have astonished drivers of those early bare-bones pickup trucks.
2024 Ford Ranger – 22 MPG
Ford introduced its all-new Ranger pickup truck in 2023. This midsize pickup truck aims to appease enthusiasts looking for adventure, offering two powertrains and a starting price of $32,670. As standard, the slightly bigger 2024 Ford Ranger uses a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine with 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. In addition, Ford also offers a more powerful 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, which is shared with the Bronco and F-150. This V6 produces 315 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Both engines mate to a 10-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels or the electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system.
The base Ford Ranger boasts the best fuel economy figures, managing an EPA rating of 21 mpg city, 25 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. With the 4x4 system, the same powertrain retains the 22-mpg combined figure but lowers its city and highway ratings to 20 and 24 mpg, respectively. While the EcoBoost V6-powered Ford Ranger offers the best performance, it has the lowest fuel economy ratings of 19 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined. These powertrains help make the Ranger powerful enough to tow up to 7,500 pounds and carry a maximum payload of 1,805.
While the base Ranger lineup is impressive, Ford also ups the ante with a more powerful, off-road capable Ranger Raptor. This truck commands a higher starting price of $55,470 and uses a mightier 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. Unlike the base variants, the Ranger Raptor has the least fuel economy ratings of 16 mpg city, 18 mpg highway, and 17 mpg combined.
2024 Chevrolet Colorado – 22 MPG
The Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize pickup truck with a starting price of $29,500. For the 2024 model year, the Colorado is available in five trims: WT, LT, Trail Boss, Z71, and ZR2. All versions of the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado use a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder with varying outputs. The base versions, WT and LT, produce 237 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, while the remaining trims produce 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. Chevrolet also offers the 310 hp engine as an option in the base WT and LT versions. This engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, which promises quicker downshifts and smoother shifting for a power-on-demand feeling.
The standard engine offering in the rear-wheel drive WT and LT trucks boasts the best EPA fuel economy ratings of 20 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. Upping the performance and the 4x4 drive system reduces the ratings to 18 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined. With such an impressive fuel economy, Colorado's 21.4-gallon fuel tank can help it achieve a total range of 471 miles.
Like most modern trucks, Chevrolet also offers an off-road capable version of the Colorado, the ZR2 Bison. This version, made in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles, retains the same engine and higher output but lowers its city, highway, and combined economy ratings to 16 mpg. Its lower fuel economy ratings also impact its overall range, limiting it to only 342 miles.
2024 Toyota Tundra – 22 MPG
Toyota introduced the third-generation Tundra in 2022, giving it a much-needed redesign. Over the years, Toyota has perfected the Tundra, with the 2024 model year introducing some package and cosmetic updates. The 2024 Tundra lineup has seven trim options: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, TRD Pro, and Capstone. Like most of its full-size rivals, the 2024 Toyota Tundra has a competitive starting price of $39,965. For this price, buyers get a twin-turbocharged V6 engine under the hood, producing 389 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, which performs better than all its rivals.
Toyota also offers a more powerful i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain with 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. Despite its impressive performance, this new powertrain is also an efficiency maven, managing an EPA fuel economy rating of 20 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. While it doesn't match the fuel economy of its rivals from other manufacturers, the hybrid powertrain takes advantage of the electric motor, giving it the bulk of the work at lower speeds. This helps the Tundra perform better when accelerating or even in the Tow/Haul mode.
2024 Toyota Tacoma – 23 MPG
The Toyota Tacoma is one of the bestselling trucks on the market. This midsize pickup truck boasts a $31,500 starting price, offering enthusiasts a redesigned exterior, interior, and new powertrains. For the 2024 model year, the Tacoma has eight trim options: SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, Trailhunter, and TRD Pro. As standard, the Tacoma uses a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, pumping out 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. Toyota also offers a more powerful i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, which delivers 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque hybrid powertrain, starting in Spring 2024.
Thankfully, the current Toyota Tacoma lineup boasts a good enough fuel economy rating of 21 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined. While that's not the best fuel economy rating, it's better than the Tacoma's predecessor, which achieved 21 combined mpg. Unfortunately, the more powerful hybrid isn't yet available for concrete fuel economy figures. Despite having more power, this engine could help the Tacoma deliver better fuel economy due to the hybrid electric system.
However, even in the available configuration, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma outperforms rivals like the Ford Ranger, offering a lower starting price and slightly better fuel economy.
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz – 23 MPG
The 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a compact pickup truck with a $26,900 starting price. Hyundai refers to the Santa Cruz as a sports adventure vehicle since it combines the best aspects of an SUV and the bed of a pickup truck. The Santa Cruz has five trim options: SE, SEL, Night, XRT, and Limited. All variants use a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, with the higher trims benefiting from a turbocharger. As standard, the four-cylinder engine produces 191 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque. While that's not a lot of performance, it's enough to rival the hybrid Ford Maverick.
Unfortunately, despite having the best fuel economy, the base Santa Cruz can't match that of the hybrid Ford Maverick. Instead, it has an EPA fuel economy rating of 22 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined. As for the turbocharged variants, they have lesser fuel economy figures, managing 19 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined. However, the turbocharged Santa Cruz models produce more power, 281 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. With this engine option, the Santa Cruz easily outperforms the Maverick.
Both engine offerings pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels as standard on the SE and SEL trims and all wheels on the higher trims. In addition to its impressive performance, the Hyundai Santa Cruz has an amazing towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, 1,000 pounds more than the Maverick.
2024 Ford F-150 – 23 MPG
The 2024 Ford F-150 gets a refreshed cabin, a reconfigured engine lineup, and a $36,770 starting price. The lineup has eight trim options: XL, STX, XLT, Tremor, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Raptor. Ford currently offers six engine options: a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, a 5.0-liter V8, a 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 (hybrid), a high output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, and a monstrous supercharged 5.2-liter V8. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is the base powertrain, producing 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. Like most engines on the lineup, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost uses twin turbocharging technology, helping provide enough power for most buyers.
Despite being the base engine, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost doesn't have the best fuel economy in the lineup; that honor goes to the hybridized 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6. This engine produces 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque, giving the F-150 the best of both worlds. Its impressive performance allows the F-150 to have a maximum towing capacity of 11,200 pounds and a payload rating of 1,755 pounds. In addition, it boasts the best EPA fuel economy ratings of 22 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined.
Due to the hybrid powertrain, the PowerBoost F-150s have a smaller 30.6 gallon fuel tank, giving it a total range of 704 miles. While the hybrid F-150 boasts great fuel economy, Ford's ultimate full-size efficiency option is the F-150 Lightning. This pickup truck commands a higher starting, but boasts an EPA rating of 78 MPGe city, 63 MPGe highway, and 70 MPGe combined.
2024 Ram 1500 – 23 MPG
The 2024 Ram 1500 is a no-compromise full-size pickup truck with plenty of power, technology, convenience features, and efficiency. It boasts an impressive towing capacity of 12,750 pounds and a maximum payload of 2,300. Ram fits the 1500 with a mild hybrid system, helping improve fuel efficiency in the standard V6 and optional V8 powertrains. For the 2024 model year, the Ram 1500 has had a few tweaks, including additional standard equipment, enhanced off-road features, and unique color options for the massive Ram 1500 TRX.
Ram offers eight trim options: Tradesman, Tradesman HFE, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Limited Longhorn, Limited, and TRX. Ram has three engine options to power these trucks: a 3.6-liter V6, a 5.7-liter V8, and a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8. The V6 is the base powertrain, producing 305 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. Since this powertrain utilizes the eTorque 48-volt mild hybrid system, it manages an impressive fuel economy rating of 20 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined. Ram also pairs the 5.7-liter V8 with the hybrid system, enabling it to manage an EPA fuel economy rating of 18 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined.
In addition to its excellent fuel economy ratings, the Ram 1500 has a competitive starting price of $39,420. For the 2025 model year, Ram plans to revamp the engine lineup, fitting the Ram 1500 with more powerful and efficient six-cylinder engines. Ram also promises the 1500 Ramcharger and the 1500 REV in 2025, which are more efficient versions of the 1500.
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 – 25 MPG
The GMC Sierra is a capable, luxurious pickup truck that aims to push the heights of technology, luxury, and performance. GMC offers eight trim options: Pro, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, Denali, AT4X, and Denali Ultimate. The Sierra 1500 lineup has a $42,995 starting price, with the base model using a 2.7-liter TurboMax four-cylinder engine with 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. Like the Silverado 1500, this engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, powering either the rear wheels or the 4x4 drive system.
The Sierra 1500 shares its powertrains with the Silverado 1500, also offering two V8s and a Duramax 3.0-liter turbo diesel. However, unlike the Silverado, the Sierra 1500 offers its maximum towing rating of 13,200 pounds when paired with the diesel engine. This powertrain also boasts the best EPA fuel economy rating of 23 mpg city, 29 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. In addition, the diesel-powered Sierra 1500 can offer a total range of 600 miles on a full tank.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – 26 MPG
The Silverado 1500 is Chevrolet's full-size pickup truck with a $36,800 starting price. The Silverado competes with the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500, promising to handle playtime and work duties just as well. For the 2024 model year, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has nine trims: WT, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ, ZR2, and High Country. The Silverado lineup has four engine options: a 2.7-liter TurboMax four-cylinder, a 5.3-liter V8, a 6.2-liter V8, and a Duramax 3.0-liter turbo diesel six-cylinder.
With the base four-cylinder engine, the Silverado 1500 produces 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to either the rear wheels or a 4x4 drive system. The V8s offer the most power, enabling the Silverado 1500 to tow a maximum of 13,300 pounds. However, none of these engines has better fuel economy than the 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel. With this engine, the Silverado 1500 2WD variants have an EPA fuel economy rating of 23 mpg city, 29 mpg highway, and 26 mpg combined.
For the 2024 model year, Chevrolet also offers an all-new Silverado EV. This promises the best MPGe rating of 67 MPGe city, 59 MPGe highway, and 63 MPGe combined. It also boasts an impressive EPA estimated range of 450 miles. While that's impressive for an EV, the diesel-powered Silverado 1500 with a 24.0-gallon tank has a 624-mile range.
2024 Ford Maverick – 37 MPG
The 2024 Ford Maverick is a compact pickup truck with a low starting price of $23,815. This truck has three trims: XL, XLT, and Lariat. As standard, the Maverick features a 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine with 250 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels. In this configuration, the Maverick has an excellent EPA fuel economy rating of 23 mpg city, 30 mpg highway, and 26 mpg combined.
Ford also offers optional all-wheel drive, slightly lowering the fuel economy to 22 mpg city, 29 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. For the best efficiency, Ford offers a less powerful hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor to produce 191 combined hp and 155 lb-ft of torque from the engine. This hybrid powertrain sends power to the front wheels through an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT).
Despite being the least potent powertrain, it boasts the best EPA fuel economy rating of 42 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, and 37 mpg combined. Thanks to its impressive fuel economy, the hybrid Maverick can deliver a total range of 511 miles on a full tank compared to the base version's 429 miles. In addition to its impressive powertrains, the 2024 Ford Maverick is a capable compact truck worthy of the Ford badge. This truck offers a maximum tow rating of 4,000 pounds with the 4K tow package and a maximum payload capacity of 1,500 pounds.