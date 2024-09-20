What Does 1500 Mean On A Truck? (And How It's Different From 2500 And 3500 Models)

Trucks are a celebrated part of American automotive heritage, and few things distinguish a modern truck as quintessentially American like the four-digit numbering system — think the 1500, 2500, and 3500s of this world. But have you ever wondered what these common truck names, as used on the GMC Sierra 1500, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or Ram 1500, actually mean? Well, the 1500 in truck names is a numerical for half-ton, which references the payload capacity of the various trucks with this designation.

Back in the day, full-size trucks were categorized into half-ton, three-quarter ton, and one-ton. Half-ton trucks had around 1,000 pounds of payload capacity, while three-quarter-ton trucks had approximately 1,500 pounds of payload capacity, and one-ton models referred to heavier-duty trucks that could carry about 2,000 pounds of weight. As time went on, however, pickup trucks started to increasingly grow in size and automakers began to move away from the conventional ratings to the point where half-ton trucks like the Ram 1500 now carry a maximum payload of 2,320 pounds when equipped with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 eTorque engine.