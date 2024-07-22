How Many 2023 Dodge SRT Demons Were Made And Are They Future Collectibles?

You can bet the house that Dodge wouldn't settle for anything less upon unveiling the final "Last Call" variant of the eponymous Challenger muscle car. After giving customers a vintage giddy vibe with the Shakedown, Swinger, and Black Ghost, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 ends the automaker's penchant for bedazzling, gas-guzzling muscle cars with a record-breaking bang.

Dodge started taking orders for the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 on May 27, 2023. By May 15, Dodge closed the order books and began production of the world's most potent muscle car. By December, production ended at the Brampton Assembly Plant after churning 2,975 SRT Demon 170s for the U.S. and 300 for Canada.

The production numbers match the initial estimated 3,300 units for 2023, but what about the remaining 25? As it turns out, 25 Demon 170 Jailbreak variants made their way to the brand's most loyal & selected clientele.

Motor Trend initially reported that 40 Demon 170 Jailbreaks were available to order (with the shortlist of clients divided between 20 celebrities and 20 new SRT buyers). Still, Mopar Insiders revealed the official numbers at 25 Demon 170 Jailbreak models by 2024, all finished in Pitch Black paint.