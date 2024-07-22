How Many 2023 Dodge SRT Demons Were Made And Are They Future Collectibles?
You can bet the house that Dodge wouldn't settle for anything less upon unveiling the final "Last Call" variant of the eponymous Challenger muscle car. After giving customers a vintage giddy vibe with the Shakedown, Swinger, and Black Ghost, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 ends the automaker's penchant for bedazzling, gas-guzzling muscle cars with a record-breaking bang.
Dodge started taking orders for the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 on May 27, 2023. By May 15, Dodge closed the order books and began production of the world's most potent muscle car. By December, production ended at the Brampton Assembly Plant after churning 2,975 SRT Demon 170s for the U.S. and 300 for Canada.
The production numbers match the initial estimated 3,300 units for 2023, but what about the remaining 25? As it turns out, 25 Demon 170 Jailbreak variants made their way to the brand's most loyal & selected clientele.
Motor Trend initially reported that 40 Demon 170 Jailbreaks were available to order (with the shortlist of clients divided between 20 celebrities and 20 new SRT buyers). Still, Mopar Insiders revealed the official numbers at 25 Demon 170 Jailbreak models by 2024, all finished in Pitch Black paint.
Is the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 a future collectible?
It's not hard to fathom why Mopar enthusiasts and collectors would fall in love with a muscle car like the Demon 170. Equipped with a Hellephant C170 supercharged Hemi V8, the Demon 170 produces 900 horsepower and 810 lb-ft of torque on E10 gas and up to 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft of torque on a steady diet of E85 fuel.
With that much power, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the quickest Dodge has ever produced, reaching 60 mph in 1.66 seconds while pulling 2.004 gs – the highest G-force acceleration of any production car. It's also the first to register an NHRA-certified quarter-mile run of 8.91 seconds, making it illegal on a professional dragstrip for not having a roll cage or parachute.
And yet, none of those merits will guarantee that the Challenger SRT Demon 170's value will rise and become a future collectible. However, being the most potent and quickest Dodge muscle car brings something to the table. Consumer preference and economic factors will change as the years go by, but there are indications that the Demon 170 is hitting the right spots.
What makes a future classic car
In 2022, Dodge sold the last build slot for the Challenger SRT Demon 170 at auction for $700,000. That's a significant hike from the car's sub-$98,000 base price. Although the auction proceeds are for charity, the limited one-year, 3,300-unit production run and insane horsepower figures of the Demon 170 make it worth considering as a future classic – including the 25 units of the Demon 170 Jailbreak.
Experts say a future collectible has a higher chance of raising its value if the car has limited production numbers (or not made every year) and has significantly impacted the industry. Meanwhile, others say a future classic car should have celebrated a milestone for the brand, and being the first to have a particular feature would certainly help.
However, there's one thing that the Challenger SRT Demon 170 has that could guarantee its elevation into future classic car status. It's the last of the breed, the climax of the petrol-fueled Brotherhood of Muscle that started in the 1960s. For instance, a Bugatti Veyron will never be as costly as a Chiron since both are typically the same car, but the latter is faster and has more horsepower.
But with the Challenger SRT Demon 170, Mopar fans are assured that there will never be something as fast or as potent. Then again, the Demon 170 is an enthusiast car meant for having fun and burning rubber, so finding a pristine, unmolested unit in the years to come could be challenging (pun intended).