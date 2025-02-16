12 Car Innovations You Didn't Realize Chrysler Invented

If you follow the industry, you may have read about the woes of automaker Chrysler and its tumbling sales for Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram. Inconsistent brand strategies with fewer models are causing inventory backups, while quality issues plague all the brands. Articles from back in 2016 and 2008 — and undoubtedly from even earlier — warn of quality issues dragging on the company's prospects. All this is to say that the automaker currently has some troubles, but they are nothing new. Nonetheless, Chrysler has not always struggled so much. Indeed, the company once powered Detroit with cutting-edge technology, regularly claiming bragging rights for the newest features and breakthroughs.

Advertisement

The first Chrysler automobile debuted in 1924 as a model built by Maxwell Motor Company and named for Walter Chrysler, who had just bought a controlling interest. With proven experience and a knack for the business, he turned his Maxwell investment into a corporate giant and a pillar of American industry. Chrysler knew how to build cars with mass appeal and sought competitive advantages wherever he could find them, leading to dozens of industry firsts through the years. Many, if not most, Americans know of Chrysler's most consequential contribution to the industry: the introduction of the 1984 Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager, beginning the minivan era. Other contributions lay in the shadows of history but have an outsized impact on cars today. Even though it has historically been at the vanguard of product development, it may surprise you that these 12 innovations originate with Chrysler.

Advertisement