How To Clean Grimy Car Cup Holders

Staying on top of your car's upkeep involves not only taking it in for its routine maintenance, but also ensuring your car is clean both inside and out. You make sure to visit a car wash regularly to prevent debris from piling up on your car's windshield and windows and potentially blocking your view. Keeping your interior tidy is just as important — there's nothing more frustrating and distracting than driving a car with the floors cluttered with food wrappers, the dashboard covered in dust, and seats littered with crumbs and pet hair.

But the floors, dashboard, and seats aren't the only spaces in need of cleaning — your car's cup holders also require special attention. These spaces may be small, but they've become a catch-all for everything you take into your car, from small coins and candies to bigger bottles and paper receipts. Considering how frequently used this space is, it's not surprising that your cup holders get dirty fast. If yours are looking a bit worse for wear, here's a step-by-step guide on how to clean them.