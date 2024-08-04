Does The Car Cleaning Slime In Those Viral Videos Actually Work? We Tested It

Since I am always traveling off-grid in Colorado and Arizona, my off-road vehicle is covered in dust and dirt, inside and out, so I knew I would be able to give this car gel a proper test. It worked fairly well to pick up the dust that was covering my dashboard and inside the cupholders. It got crumbs out of places I've been meaning to clean for months.

However, it didn't do great when I used it on the head unit screen and the review mirror. You'll want to use glass cleaner instead. Additionally, the crumbs struck in the creases of the Toyota decal on the steering wheel wouldn't come out. I'll have to use a toothpick to get into those tighter spaces.

I'll admit, I was a bit weary about using it on my MacBook Pro keyboard, but it did great pulling up all the dust that was embedded in the creases of the keys and even in the hinge where the laptop opens and closes. It can also clean out the ports, but I wouldn't recommend shoving the gel too deep into the sensitive areas, as there are safer ways to do this.