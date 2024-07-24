How To Safely Clean The Ports On Your Mac (And Why You Need To)
Through the years, Apple has released different Mac models that have an assortment of ports that fit the needs of specific users: the power port, which could either use MagSafe or USB-C technology, HDMI ports, SD card ports, USB ports, audio ports, Ethernet ports, and so on. However, in an increasingly wireless world, it's not surprising that some Mac models built for portability are getting fewer ports.
For example, the latest version of the MacBook Air M3 2024 only has four ports, including the MagSafe charging port, audio port, and two USB-C ports. On the other hand, older Mac models like the 2017 12-inch MacBook only have one USB-C port for both charging and other uses, plus a 3.5-millimeter mini jack. In general, the ports that do remain tend to be invaluable, so maintaining the health and usability of the every port is important.
Unfortunately, without the proper care, even your trusty Mac's ports are prone to physical damage like blocks, rust, or corrosion. Plus, MagSafe chargers are also prone to attracting metallic debris because of its magnetic properties. When left by itself, dirty ports can cause a variety of issues with your Mac due to the unstable connection for everything from your charging, internet connection, or media transfer needs. Thankfully, cleaning your Mac port doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Not only can you use things commonly found in your home, but it will only take a few minutes of your time.
Steps to clean Mac port safely
In its cleaning guide, Apple doesn't specifically list its recommendations for cleaning its Mac ports. But, it does mention a couple of universal rules for cleaning anything related to your MacBook. This includes unplugging it from any sockets or power bricks before beginning, avoid getting internal components wet, and not using any unnecessarily aggressive cleaning materials. For example, some abrasive materials it mentions you should avoid include bleach, aerosols, and rough fabrics.
Similar to cleaning your MacBook peripherals, you can start things off by using compressed air to literally blow away the tiny unwanted particles from your Mac ports. Just bear in mind that you should keep the compressed air straw a reasonable distance from your ports to lessen the pressure. Then, you can use clean, soft-bristled brushes, such as make up brushes, paint brushes, or toothbrushes. During this process, make sure to avoid leaving any unnecessary residue or fiber. If you have some magnetic debris stuck inside your MagSafe port, you might need to use something like a toothpick or disposable dental pick to fish it out. Because Mac ports often use delicate materials, it's important to be very gentle and clean the connectors carefully.
Should there be any signs of liquid damage, Apple recommends seeing an Apple Authorized Service provider as soon as possible. Although it's not typically covered under the standard Apple Limited Warranty, you may be able to get additional assistance if your Mac is covered by Apple Care+.
Tips for keeping Mac ports clean
Aside from cleaning your Mac ports with the steps above, you can also invest in better ways to store your Mac when not in use to prevent the build-up of gunk. If you tend to bring your MacBook out in the world often, it can mean investing in a good waterproof or dust-proof case. This way, you won't have to worry about dirt, debris, or other liquid from getting into your ports and lessen the risk of other forms of damage. Alternatively, you can also get a sturdy laptop bag to protect your Mac laptop and other gear from the elements.
Next, you may want to consider getting a dust plug cover. It's important to take note that Apple doesn't officially sell this type of accessory, so there's no guarantee that it won't affect your MacBook's overall functionality and safety. Depending on your specific Mac model, blocking any air vents may alter the way your Mac is able to dissipate heat effectively.
Lastly, no matter how well you maintain your device, it's important to note that its accumulation of particles is normal with enough regular usage. After all, it's just a sign that your Mac has lived a good life. But, if you've been using the same Mac for several years, it may be due for a proper general clean. If you don't know where to start, you can check out our guide for cleaning your Mac laptop, too.