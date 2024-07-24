How To Safely Clean The Ports On Your Mac (And Why You Need To)

Through the years, Apple has released different Mac models that have an assortment of ports that fit the needs of specific users: the power port, which could either use MagSafe or USB-C technology, HDMI ports, SD card ports, USB ports, audio ports, Ethernet ports, and so on. However, in an increasingly wireless world, it's not surprising that some Mac models built for portability are getting fewer ports.

For example, the latest version of the MacBook Air M3 2024 only has four ports, including the MagSafe charging port, audio port, and two USB-C ports. On the other hand, older Mac models like the 2017 12-inch MacBook only have one USB-C port for both charging and other uses, plus a 3.5-millimeter mini jack. In general, the ports that do remain tend to be invaluable, so maintaining the health and usability of the every port is important.

Unfortunately, without the proper care, even your trusty Mac's ports are prone to physical damage like blocks, rust, or corrosion. Plus, MagSafe chargers are also prone to attracting metallic debris because of its magnetic properties. When left by itself, dirty ports can cause a variety of issues with your Mac due to the unstable connection for everything from your charging, internet connection, or media transfer needs. Thankfully, cleaning your Mac port doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Not only can you use things commonly found in your home, but it will only take a few minutes of your time.