10 Of The Best New Off-Road Vehicles For Adventure Seekers

Toyota has taken the old mantra of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" to the extreme with the 4Runner. It is, by modern SUV standards, ancient — the current generation has been in production since 2009, with only small updates made since then. It might not be as refined or as efficient as most other SUVs on the market, but it makes up for it by being very good indeed off the asphalt, especially in TRD Pro form.

The TRD Pro trim gets beefier 17-inch wheels, upgraded suspension, and a skid plate, among other perks. The V6 engine is on the sluggish side, but with Toyota's famed build quality, it should provide many years and hundreds of thousands of miles of service without complaint.

Perhaps more so than some of the other vehicles here, the 4Runner TRD Pro is best only for drivers who do a significant portion of their driving off-road. Its on-road manners aren't up to scratch compared to what else is out there, but its continued sales success proves that there are plenty of buyers waiting to snap one up anyway. The 4Runner is also one of the best SUVs on the market for holding its resale value, so buyers should see more of their initial investment back when it's time to upgrade.