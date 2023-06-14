Is A New Mercedes G-Wagon Worth The Hefty Price Tag?

There are very few modern vehicles that are so visually similar to their historical predecessors that an immediate connection is made. A few examples might be the Jeep Wrangler, Porsche 911, and of course, the Mercedes-Benz Gelände­wagen — often abbreviated "G-Wagon." The roots of the G-Wagon date all the way back to its debut in 1979, although it wasn't available in the United States until 2002.

Though it was initially designed for military use, the G-Wagon is better known today as a status symbol for showbiz types such as rappers and movie stars. In fact, the G-Wagon has been a film star itself, most recently with a role in 2015's "Jurassic World."

While there's little disputing that the current model G550 has a heady provenance, rugged off-road chops, and a luxurious cabin awash in leather and tunes from a 15-speaker Burmester surround-sound stereo, it's tough to overlook the price of entry. Unless you have Kardashian-level money, that is.

The G550 starts at $139,900 for the basic version, or $179,000 for the sportier AMG G63. Neither of those figures include the destination fee and optional extras such as upgraded interior surfaces, carbon fiber trim, and bespoke color palettes, which can quickly balloon the price closer to the $200,000 mark.