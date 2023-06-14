Is A New Mercedes G-Wagon Worth The Hefty Price Tag?
There are very few modern vehicles that are so visually similar to their historical predecessors that an immediate connection is made. A few examples might be the Jeep Wrangler, Porsche 911, and of course, the Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen — often abbreviated "G-Wagon." The roots of the G-Wagon date all the way back to its debut in 1979, although it wasn't available in the United States until 2002.
Though it was initially designed for military use, the G-Wagon is better known today as a status symbol for showbiz types such as rappers and movie stars. In fact, the G-Wagon has been a film star itself, most recently with a role in 2015's "Jurassic World."
While there's little disputing that the current model G550 has a heady provenance, rugged off-road chops, and a luxurious cabin awash in leather and tunes from a 15-speaker Burmester surround-sound stereo, it's tough to overlook the price of entry. Unless you have Kardashian-level money, that is.
The G550 starts at $139,900 for the basic version, or $179,000 for the sportier AMG G63. Neither of those figures include the destination fee and optional extras such as upgraded interior surfaces, carbon fiber trim, and bespoke color palettes, which can quickly balloon the price closer to the $200,000 mark.
The G-Wagon never goes out of style
When the G-Wagon came out in 1979, it only had 71 horsepower. Nowadays, every G550 comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0 liter V8 that makes 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. That power is transferred to the pavement — or dirt — via a standard all-wheel drive system, with locking differentials both front and rear, and 9.5 inches of ground clearance to pass over obstacles.
While the newer second-generation G-Wagon has an improved ride due to new independent front suspension and a lower center of gravity, its boxy sheet metal and tall profile still subject the uber-SUV's occupant to considerable wind noise and uncertainty when cornering. In a straight line, the G550 is surprisingly quick; achieving 0-60 MPH in just over five seconds on its way to the electronically-limited top speed of 130 MPH.
In recent years, the G-Wagon's reputation as the de facto luxe off-roader has been challenged by the likes of the Land Rover Defender, Audi RS Q8, Maserati Levante, and others — all with a lower price of admission. Besides the lofty purchase price, the G550's other shortfalls include a smallish cargo area, cramped rear seat, and poor fuel economy, but none of that matters if you're in the market for a G-Wagon.
At the end of the day, the G-Wagon projects a certain image. Buyers are drawn to its rough-and-tumble toughness, its military origin, its many celebrity endorsements, as well as the timeless styling the G-Wagon boasts.