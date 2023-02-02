What Really Makes Jeeps Incredible Climbers

Nowadays, four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive systems are fairly common in trucks, crossovers, and even some sports cars. When the Jeep was introduced, this was not the case. The very first model was commissioned by the U.S. army in 1940. They wanted a lightweight truck that could navigate rough terrain quickly and was four-wheel drive capable. The original designation was "General Purpose Vehicle," or GP. At some point, the acronym gave way to the nickname Jeep.

These first Jeep models came in the nick of time, as the United States entered World War II in 1941. Many of these vehicles were shipped out to the German and Japanese campaigns and proved very capable in less-than-ideal conditions. Upon the war's end in 1945, a civilian model was introduced, known as the CJ series. For many, the CJ was the general population's first exposure to four-wheel drive. This made the truck a hit with farmers and nature enthusiasts.

The CJ and its modern successor, the Wrangler, come with a manual 4x4 system. While driving on the street, the Jeep is rear-wheel drive. This allows it to corner sharply and take tight curves. Once off the road. The driver is able to engage four-wheel drive using a dedicated lever. This locks the transfer case and forces the front and rear wheels to rotate in unison, helping to eliminate wheelspin on loose surfaces and steep inclines.