The Most Unbelievable Features Of The Brabus 800 G-Wagon

Not only does the Brabus 800 Black & Gold have more power and torque than a regular Mercedes-AMG G63. It has all the fancy detailing to set apart your Brabus G-Class from the rest of the pack. The black paint stands out with its gold-themed wheels, brake calipers, and emblems, but the Brabus Widestar widebody kit makes it four inches wider than stock, giving it a menacing stance. Combined with bespoke front and rear ends, carbon fiber ornaments, and LED light bars above the windshield, the Brabus 800 exudes aggression.

Brabus

Meanwhile, the interior has a similar black and gold theme as the outside. What catches the eye is the sumptuous black leather upholstery with perforated gold quilts, a unique combination that matches the bevy of gold accessories in the cockpit. Other highlights include aluminum pedals, stainless steel door scuff plates (with an illuminated Brabus logo), and a stainless steel active exhaust system with side-exit muffler tips.

Brabus

Moreover, the second-row seats are upgradeable from the standard three-seater bench design to two captain's chairs with memory, heating, ventilation, and multi-contour adjustments. The package includes a Brabus center console with a 4.3-inch touch panel and similar black & gold trimmings. As expected, the Brabus 800 Black & Gold Edition will cost an arm, leg, and a kidney, with the base prices projected to start upwards of €500,000 or roughly $540,0000.