The Most Unbelievable Features Of The Brabus 800 G-Wagon
The Mercedes-AMG G63 is an iconic luxury off-roader. But whenever German high-performance tuning firm Brabus enters the fray, it turns an already bonkers Mercedes-AMG into something crazier, faster, and more expensive. The latest Mercedes-AMG to receive the Brabus magic is the G63, now called the Brahus 800 Black & Gold Edition. Judging by the name and the shimmering hues of those gorgeous 23-inch gold wheels, the Black & Gold theme is resplendent throughout the Brabus 800.
But whereas the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition is about all-out power and speed, the 800 Black & Gold Edition is about the bling. Of course, it still has a twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood, which Brabus claims has 800 horsepower and an Earth-shattering 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque. And with the mountains of torque arriving at a low 3,000 rpm, the Brabus 800 could rush from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and reach a 150 mph top speed.
Mercedes-AMG G63 Brabus 800 Black & Gold Edition: Devil in the details
Not only does the Brabus 800 Black & Gold have more power and torque than a regular Mercedes-AMG G63. It has all the fancy detailing to set apart your Brabus G-Class from the rest of the pack. The black paint stands out with its gold-themed wheels, brake calipers, and emblems, but the Brabus Widestar widebody kit makes it four inches wider than stock, giving it a menacing stance. Combined with bespoke front and rear ends, carbon fiber ornaments, and LED light bars above the windshield, the Brabus 800 exudes aggression.
Meanwhile, the interior has a similar black and gold theme as the outside. What catches the eye is the sumptuous black leather upholstery with perforated gold quilts, a unique combination that matches the bevy of gold accessories in the cockpit. Other highlights include aluminum pedals, stainless steel door scuff plates (with an illuminated Brabus logo), and a stainless steel active exhaust system with side-exit muffler tips.
Moreover, the second-row seats are upgradeable from the standard three-seater bench design to two captain's chairs with memory, heating, ventilation, and multi-contour adjustments. The package includes a Brabus center console with a 4.3-inch touch panel and similar black & gold trimmings. As expected, the Brabus 800 Black & Gold Edition will cost an arm, leg, and a kidney, with the base prices projected to start upwards of €500,000 or roughly $540,0000.