3 Car Scandals That Were Totally Blown Out Of Proportion

Before the advent of self-driving cars, a vehicle that somehow accelerated on its own was a bit of an issue. Such was the implication of a "60 Minutes" segment from 1986, which featured a series of interviews with Audi owners asserting that their car accelerated without warning and led to an accident, despite them trying to brake. Naturally a demonstration was necessary, and the news story included an Audi surging forward without a foot on the pedal as if it were possessed. It was, in a sense — as a result of producers drilling a hole into the transmission beforehand and a compressor pumping air inside, leading to the driverless acceleration and a very exciting news segment.

Even though special effects tampering produced fake TV acceleration, there was an actual issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) noted that Audi idle-stabilization systems were defective, but that driver error may have contributed as well. It stipulated that "Some versions of Audi idle-stabilization system were prone to defects which resulted in excessive idle speeds and brief unanticipated accelerations of up to 0.3g. These accelerations could not be the sole cause of SAls, but might have triggered some SAls by startling the driver."

Audi contended the so-called inadvertent acceleration was only due to the narrow spacing between the gas and brake pedals, suggesting that drivers were pressing the wrong one in the panicked moments before an accident, leading to brake failure. They modified the brake placement to address this, and installed 32,000 interlock devices to prevent the automatic transmission from shifting out of park unless the brake was pressed. Lawsuits piled up, sales dropped by the tens of thousands, and it took decades for Audi to recover.