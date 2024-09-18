Every Harley-Davidson Engine Ever Built

While you may be able to name a dozen prominent American manufacturers, few produce a product as legendary and iconic as Harley-Davidson, Inc. With more than a century of motorcycle building history, it is today a beloved American institution making products instantly recognized around the world. Furthermore, few manufacturers have a culture surrounding their products so loyal and deeply ingrained as Harley.

Harley's association with the v-twin motorcycle runs deep, and its products are inextricably linked to its engines. Yet, the v-twin is not the only engine Harley has ever produced, and the v-twin it makes today is not the same engine it made years ago. A steady evolution of engines litter the past along with a few oddballs and a couple that might be surprises to some. To look at the engines made by Harley on American shores, excluding those built in Italy during the Harley-Davidson/Aermacchi period, this list runs down all of the engines the brand ever built.