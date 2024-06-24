How Porsche Helped Harley-Davidson Build The V-Rod's Engine

The names Harley-Davidson and Porsche carry as much weight in automotive circles as any manufacturers in the history of moving vehicles. The iconic brands, of course, hold sway over decidedly different segments of the automotive markets, with Harley-Davidson making its name in the motorcycle game, and Porsche earning renown for producing automobiles.

Given the disparate focus of their manufacturing outputs, Harley-Davidson and Porsche hardly seemed like obvious partners for collaboration. Yet, in the early 2000s, the automotive titans indeed got together to combine their talents in the name of creating Harley's famed V-Rod cruiser. Turns out, the V-Rod was not actually the first time the companies had gone hive-mind for a Harley build, with the motorcycle maker turning to Porsche in the 1970s to help develop the innovative, but ultimately abandoned Nova engine.

Developed in part to woo younger riders enthralled by powerful Japanese and American bikes and attract younger riders, the V-Rod (or VRSC as it was officially named) ran on one of the more unique and powerful engine's in the company's history — one that found Porsche and Harley-Davidson engineers collaborating to transform the latter's VR1000 Superbike racing engine into a street ready, liquid-cooled 120 horsepower monster capable of devouring any blacktop if encountered. Porsche's engineers also equipped the DOHC four-valve V-twin engine with dual overhead cams and fuel injection, making it a true rarity in Harley's legendary lineup of bikes.