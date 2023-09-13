5 Of The Most Iconic Motorcycles From The 1970s

From the "Houston, we have a problem" Apollo 13 mission, to the success of PONG and long lines at gas pumps, the 1970s was an age where disco reigned, Darth Vader choked, roller skating was big, the Vietnam War raged, and the Watergate Scandal upended politics. The '70s was a cacophonous decade full of colorful chaos. Amidst all that came some of the most exhilarating and industry-defining motorcycles ever made.

A driving force behind that was the OPEC oil embargo and the resulting energy crisis that led to the decline of beastly gas guzzlers. At the start of the decade, a gallon of gas cost a mere 36 cents. By 1979, it had gone to 86 cents; a year later, it would be $1.19.

The big four bike makers from Japan — Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Yamaha — took advantage of this and began to rise in fame, while unceremoniously elbowing past old-guard international brands. This all occurred while pushing the industry as a whole into a fevered frenzy of building, bigger, badder, better rides, and proved the idiom that a rising tide does indeed lift all boats. Or, in this case, rising dune lift all motorcycles.

While a list like this is entirely subjective and could consist of dozens of examples, or even all from a single motorcycle maker, we'll take a more democratic approach. There are a broad swath from five different companies (and countries) that show each was integral to an era of motorcycles we likely will never experience again.