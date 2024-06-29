Common Problems With The Harley-Davidson Twin Cam Engine (And Which Years To Avoid)

The name Harley-Davidson is all but guaranteed to come up when discussing (or even thinking about) motorcycles — particularly those made, or at least assembled, in the United States. It's known for a number of quality motorcycles, but even some of its engines are stand-outs.

Not all of Harley-Davidson's engines are worth celebrating, however. Specifically, the company's Twin Cam engine designs started out a little rocky to the point where Harley twin cams are almost treated as an urban legend on forums and the like. And the thing is, those whispers aren't entirely wrong.

As always, it's not a complete certainty that any given vehicle element with a less-than-stellar track record is going to fail (or fail in the same exact ways all the time). It's possible that some owners have been riding an affected bike for years with zero issues. However, there are some fairly common occurrences with Harley-Davidson Twin Cam engines, and those are often most common in one particular engine model. Here's what you need to know.