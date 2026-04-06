Dodge's Charger Daytona EV Kept Sabotaging My Attempt To Keep An Open Mind

I was in the latter crowd. I was excited about getting my hands on a 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona, so I was fairly impressed when one silently arrived in my driveway. As you will learn, that excitement may have been misplaced.

But before I explain my experience with the Charger, let's explain what it is. The new Daytona that I drove is a massive, blue-tinted coupe powered by two electric motors and a 100.5 kilowatt-hour battery that altogether put out a fairly stout 670 horsepower. Dodge says it will do the 0-60 sprint in 3.3 seconds. Range is an estimated 241 miles (which I found to be pretty accurate, unless it was very cold outside). But being big and fast isn't unique to the Dodge Charger: there are electric commuter sedans, trucks, and hatchbacks that can perform identically.

Alex Hevesy/SlashGear

How is the Dodge Charger Daytona to drive? Well, it's a riot if you can keep the battery charged. 241 miles of range isn't all that much compared to a lot of other EVs, and if it's cold out (like it was when I had the car), you'll be sitting and charging more often than ripping around parking lots and melting tires. The muscle car-ness is complemented by the electric drivetrain and blasting off from a stop light in almost total silence is hilarious. A huge blue missile of a car will always be funny to me.