Honda Loses Billions In First Annual Loss Ever Thanks To EVs

Honda has had many successes since it was founded in 1948, but not everything Honda has made headlines for has been positive. Honda has seen some major car flops over the years, for one, but 2026 saw the company achieve an even less desirable milestone: its first annual loss. As reported by The New York Times, this is the first time Honda has found itself in the red since it became a publicly-traded company in 1957 — and it's no small chunk of change, either.

At the end of its fiscal year on March 31, Honda revealed that it had incurred a whopping $2.7 billion net loss, in addition to a near-$10 million hit to its earnings. Much of this is down to Honda's attempted foray into the electric vehicle market, which hasn't gone the way it hoped. Per Motor1, Toshihiro Mibe, Honda's current CEO, has stated that the automaker has given up its plans to go all-electric by 2040, with this retreat leading to the massive loss.

Speaking at a May 14 media conference, Mibe related how the EV landscape has shifted dramatically in the business and consumer arenas, and admitted that while Honda tried to react, it failed to do so quickly and effectively. Looking into how the EV market has changed reveals multiple factors that may have contributed to Honda's EV troubles and subsequent financial woes.