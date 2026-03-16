JD Power Just Named The EV Customers Find Least Satisfying In 2026

The best EVs offer ample power and performance while still being some of the most reliable cars on the market, and an increasing number can be bought for attainable prices, too. Therefore, it shouldn't be surprising that J.D. Power's latest EV customer satisfaction survey found that a higher proportion of owners than ever were happy with their new vehicles. However, not everyone is quite so thrilled about the EV ownership experience, with one vehicle in particular standing out as having lower customer satisfaction than the rest.

The Honda Prologue achieved the lowest overall score in the 2026 survey, scoring 623 points, well below the mass market segment average of 727. The next lowest-ranked car in that segment was the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which shares a platform with the Prologue and the Acura ZDX. The Acura was not ranked in the latest survey. Although it was still behind the rest of its class, the Blazer EV scored significantly higher than the Honda with 711 points. In the premium EV segment, even the lowest-ranked car, the Audi Q6 e-tron, scored notably higher than the Honda, with a score of 690 points.