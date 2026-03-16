JD Power Just Named The EV Customers Find Least Satisfying In 2026
The best EVs offer ample power and performance while still being some of the most reliable cars on the market, and an increasing number can be bought for attainable prices, too. Therefore, it shouldn't be surprising that J.D. Power's latest EV customer satisfaction survey found that a higher proportion of owners than ever were happy with their new vehicles. However, not everyone is quite so thrilled about the EV ownership experience, with one vehicle in particular standing out as having lower customer satisfaction than the rest.
The Honda Prologue achieved the lowest overall score in the 2026 survey, scoring 623 points, well below the mass market segment average of 727. The next lowest-ranked car in that segment was the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which shares a platform with the Prologue and the Acura ZDX. The Acura was not ranked in the latest survey. Although it was still behind the rest of its class, the Blazer EV scored significantly higher than the Honda with 711 points. In the premium EV segment, even the lowest-ranked car, the Audi Q6 e-tron, scored notably higher than the Honda, with a score of 690 points.
We thought the Prologue struggled to stand out
Manufacturers have launched a slew of EV models over the past few years, and so any new model has its work cut out to stand out. Reviewing the Honda Prologue shortly after its launch, we thought its lack of standout features made it a tricky sell from the start. Rival electric SUVs boasted significantly higher range, looked more interesting, or were more enjoyable when you put your foot to the floor. While we thought that the Prologue was a "perfectly fine mass-market EV," there wasn't really anything that made it worth considering over its competition.
Some buyers might have been swayed by the Honda badge, which has traditionally been associated with high levels of reliability. However, the Prologue can't quite match up to Honda's other models in that regard either. It featured on Consumer Reports' list of cars worth avoiding thanks to various reliability and software issues, alongside its platform sibling, the Chevrolet Blazer EV. It seems that Honda's decision to borrow GM's Ultium platform for the Prologue has resulted in the car having the same kinds of reliability issues that are more regularly associated with GM products, and if J.D. Power's latest survey is anything to go by, owners are far from happy about it.