Acura ZDX Vs. Honda Prologue: What's The Difference Between These SUVs?

Compared to their American and European counterparts, Japanese automakers have generally been slower and more conservative when it comes to introducing new electric vehicles and transitioning from internal combustion to battery power. Honda, in particular, has been very slow-moving on the EV front. Before the debut of the Prologue SUV for the 2024 model year, Honda's prior electric cars like the Fit EV and the Clarity had all been low-production compliance cars, offered in small numbers only in certain states.

The Prologue and its more upscale Acura-badged counterpart, the ZDX, represent Honda's most ambitious EV move yet in America, but even these SUVs are playing it safe. That's because they weren't actually designed by Honda, but instead are built on GM's Ultium EV platform as part of a stopgap effort before Honda's own EV platforms arrive.

Assuming you can put aside the strange feeling of driving a Honda or Acura built by General Motors, the Prologue and ZDX are both solid entries into the growing electric SUV segment. Are the Prologue and ZDX identical under the skin? Does the Acura offer improved performance and amenities to go along with its higher price? It turns out there are some significant differences between these two EVs that put a new spin on the concept of badge engineering. Not just in terms of their performance and luxury options, but in their drivetrain layouts themselves.

