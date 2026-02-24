You May Want To Steer Clear Of These Cars Consumer Reports Says Are Unreliable

Lots of factors can help you whittle down the near-endless options for your budget when buying a car: mileage (if you're buying used), gas mileage, the level of tech on the dashboard, and the level of comfort for you and your passengers, to name a few. While all these determinants go a long way to informing your choice between multiple options, one other should probably have the biggest say in your decision: reliability.

Nobody wants to buy a nice car that requires multiple visits to the mechanic to stay on the road. Sure, maintenance is an important part of owning a car, but you want to be able to drive from point A to point B without wondering what new issues your ride is going to run into. Ideally, if you follow all the right maintenance procedures, you want your car to perform just as reliably five years down the road as the day you drove it off the dealership lot — while spending as minimally as possible on upkeep. To this end, SlashGear has a list of car brands that cost the least to maintain.

Since reliability is front and center of consumer decision-making, Consumer Reports has come up with a list of the 10 least reliable cars in 2026. You'd probably do well to steer clear of these options, and we'll drill down into why with each one.