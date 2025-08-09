13 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Mazda CX-90 (New Or Used)

The three-row midsize SUV segment is a hotly contested one, and some models struggle to stand out from the crowd. The Mazda CX-90 is one of the more memorable cars in the segment, with impressive driving dynamics and a fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, it isn't without its drawbacks, some of which might be significant enough to make buyers reconsider whether Mazda's largest model is the right one for them.

In order to keep the CX-90 competitive against an ever-changing field of competitors, Mazda has tweaked the car's trim range for the 2025 model year, adding a new trim alongside new seating configurations, among other things. Those changes might be enough to convince buyers that purchasing a new CX-90 is a better choice, but there are still some reasons to buy a lightly used example of the car too.

Whether you're looking for a brand-new three-row SUV or planning on saving some cash by buying used, we think these 13 things are worth knowing about before you book a test drive.