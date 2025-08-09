13 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Mazda CX-90 (New Or Used)
The three-row midsize SUV segment is a hotly contested one, and some models struggle to stand out from the crowd. The Mazda CX-90 is one of the more memorable cars in the segment, with impressive driving dynamics and a fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, it isn't without its drawbacks, some of which might be significant enough to make buyers reconsider whether Mazda's largest model is the right one for them.
In order to keep the CX-90 competitive against an ever-changing field of competitors, Mazda has tweaked the car's trim range for the 2025 model year, adding a new trim alongside new seating configurations, among other things. Those changes might be enough to convince buyers that purchasing a new CX-90 is a better choice, but there are still some reasons to buy a lightly used example of the car too.
Whether you're looking for a brand-new three-row SUV or planning on saving some cash by buying used, we think these 13 things are worth knowing about before you book a test drive.
The CX-90 starts from $39,575 for 2025
The cheapest version of the CX-90 starts at a hair under $40,000 (including a $1,530 destination charge) for 2025 and packs a 3.3L turbocharged six-cylinder engine under the hood. It produces 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to the ground via a standard i-ACTIV all-wheel drive system. Mazda calls this base trim the CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select. The next step up in the range is the 3.3 Turbo Preferred, which adds leather-trimmed heated front seats and a power moonroof. Buyers can expect to pay at least $42,495 to get behind the wheel of one.
Two further mid-range trims, the 3.3 Turbo Premium Sport and 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus, add a longer list of extras and a few thousand dollars more to the SUV's price tag. Stepping up again to the $54,680 3.3 Turbo S Premium trim unlocks a more potent engine with 340 horsepower and 369 lb-feet of torque on tap. The 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus trim keeps the more powerful engine and includes upscale niceties like Nappa leather-trimmed seats that are ventilated in the front and second rows.
Mazda also offers a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the CX-90, which we'll take a closer look at later. It starts from $51,475 for the PHEV Preferred trim, with a PHEV Premium Sport and PHEV Premium Plus trim also available. The latter costs at least $59,120.
Mazda has added a new Premium Sport trim for 2025
The headline addition to the CX-90 for 2025 is the mid-range Premium Sport trim. It's available either as an eight-seater with bench seats in the second and third rows or as a seven-seater with second-row captain's chairs. The car also receives a new drive mode selector with a Sport mode and an Off-Road mode, alongside a built-in navigation system that Mazda says works both on the road and off it.
A Bose audio system is also included with the trim, alongside an eight-way power adjustable drivers' seat to help drivers stay comfortable on longer journeys. Alongside the basic safety features that are included with every CX-90 trim, the Premium Sport also adds additional features like a blind spot assistance feature and a head-on traffic avoidance assistance feature.
The other notable change for 2025 is that a wider variety of trims are now available with the choice of a seven-seater or eight-seater layout. Base trims offer only the eight-seater option, but further up the trim range, configurations such as a 50/50 folding two-seat third row or 60/40 folding three-seat third row are also available. The top-spec trim is the only one to offer a six-seater configuration, with captain's chairs in the second row and two seats in the third row.
We were impressed with the car's handling and cabin
We put the Mazda CX-90 through its paces shortly after the launch of the 2024 model and found it to be an appealing alternative to the best-selling cars in the segment. It's more engaging to drive than almost any other car of its size and is surprisingly eager when pushed hard, but still remains comfortable for both drivers and passengers. That said, passengers in the rearmost row might feel slightly short-changed unless they're on the smaller side — this isn't an SUV you should buy if you're looking to transport eight adults regularly.
We also thought the cabin of our top-spec test car was particularly impressive, with the leather and microsuede upholstery feeling premium and the switchgear feeling solid. It's altogether a more luxurious environment that buyers will expect from a Mazda, and compares favorably with SUVs from the segment above, most of which command significantly higher premiums than a top-spec CX-90.
The CX-90 Plug-In Hybrid offers superior fuel efficiency
Both 3.3L turbocharged versions of the CX-90 average 25 mpg according to the EPA, but buyers looking for maximum fuel savings will want to consider the available plug-in hybrid powertrain. Mazda's CX-90 PHEV combines a 2.5L engine with an electric motor for a combined power output of 323 horsepower. That's a few horses less than the top-spec gas engine, but still enough to make the CX-90 hustle when you put your foot down.
The PHEV CX-90 is the clear winner for efficiency, with a combined EPA rating of 56 mpge when its 26 mile all-electric range is accounted for. On gas power alone, the PHEV offers the same 25 mpg combined as its non-PHEV counterparts. Both the 3.3L turbocharged CX-90 and the PHEV variant lag behind their respective rivals when it comes to frugality, so if low fuel costs are your main priority, it's worth considering what else is on offer in the segment.
The Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid is a similarly roomy three-row SUV that comfortably outshines the Plug-In Hybrid CX-90, achieving 74 mpge according to the EPA. If you prefer to avoid America's public charging network altogether, the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid is another competitive option, offering 36 mpg combined without the need to plug in the car.
The CX-90 holds its value reasonably well for its segment
Unless you happen to have an ultra-limited hypercar or sought-after classic on your shopping list, your new car will inevitably lose a portion of its value during the course of your ownership. Some cars lose value much faster than others, and the CX-90 looks to be a middle of the pack performer within its segment. At the time of writing, the latest data from KBB estimates that buyers can expect a new CX-90 to retain 46% of its original sticker price after its first five years on the road.
The CX-90's predicted value retention falls short of segment leaders like the Toyota Grand Highlander, which is predicted to retain 53.6% of its original sale price over the same time period. However, the Mazda still performs better than some veteran nameplates like the Ford Explorer, which is predicted to retain only 42.3% of its value after a five year period. How much these differences in value retention matter comes down partly to how long you're planning to keep the car.
If you're looking to keep it for a decade or more, then mileage and overall condition will likely play a bigger role in determining the car's value. However, if you're only looking to keep the car for three years or so, then a few percentage points' difference in value retention can make a noticeable difference to its trade-in value when it comes time to upgrade.
The CX-90 isn't short on standard tech
Even in its base spec trim, the 2025 CX-90 sports a decent list of standard tech including a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a seven-inch instrument display, and an eight-speaker audio system. The base trim offers wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while all trims above the entry-level option offer wireless connectivity to both platforms. There are two USB ports for the front row and two more for second row occupants in the base trim, while temperature-sensitive passengers should find the standard tri-zone climate control to be a welcome addition.
From the 3.3 Turbo Preferred Trim upwards, the CX-90 trades its base infotainment screen for a larger 12.3-inch panel. New for the 2025 model year, Mazda also throws in a wireless phone charging pad as standard. Passengers now also get USB-C ports in all rows, while drivers benefit from standard front and rear parking sensors. Buyers of the pricier CX-90 Premium PHEV trim also get a neat extra in the form of a 1500W charger in the trunk which can power a wide range of devices.
Cargo capacity isn't the best in class
One key area where the CX-90 is definitely not a top performer is its cargo capacity, which varies slightly between seating configurations. A 3.3 Turbo Premium Sport with a three-seat third row offers 14.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind its third row, and 40 cubic feet with the third row folded down. With the second and third rows folded down, that space increases to 74.2 cubic feet. Opting for a two-seat third row increases the space behind the third row slightly to 15.9 cubic feet.
The CX-90 is comfortably outclassed in its cargo carrying capabilities by the Toyota Grand Highlander, which boasts 20.6 cubic feet of space behind its third row, 57.6 cubic feet of space with its third row folded down, and 97.5 cubic feet of space with the second and third rows folded down. The Hyundai Santa Fe also offers more cargo space with the first and second rows folded down, although it has a similar capacity to the Mazda when all the seats are up.
Mazda does not make the CX-90 in the U.S.
The tariffs implemented by the current U.S. administration has led buyers to focus more on where their cars are made, and thus what tariffs it might be subject to. With a few exceptions, Mazda makes most of its cars in Japan, including the CX-90. The three-row SUV is built at the automaker's Hofu plant and that's unlikely to change anytime soon, as the brand has not announced plans to move manufacturing to the U.S. as of this writing.
The tariff situation remains complex and is subject to further change, but at the time of writing, Mazda has yet to confirm how its prices will change in response to the tariffs. The brand has stated that any cars that are currently in its dealerships will not be subject to price changes, but there may be impending price rises for cars that are imported after the tariffs are fully implemented.
The CX-90 is a recent addition to Mazda's lineup replacing the CX-9
The CX-90 is one of Mazda's newest models, having only been unveiled in 2023. It arrived in the U.S. as a 2024 model year car, effectively replacing the similarly sized CX-9, which was discontinued after the 2023 model year. There are a few key differences between the CX-9 and CX-90, most notably that the CX-90 is roomier inside than the car it replaces. The addition of a PHEV powertrain option is also new for the CX-90, and both its interior and exterior were subject to a thorough overhaul.
Buyers looking for a used CX-90 only have the 2024 model year to pick from, although those looking for an older, cheaper car could also consider the CX-9. The original CX-9 was unveiled in 2006 and production of the second generation car began in 2016. We reviewed the CX9 in its final model year, highlighting its style and welcoming cabin as selling points. On the other hand, its limited space and underwhelming infotainment were areas where it fell short of its rivals.
The CX-90 can tow up to 5,000 pounds
As well as bringing a family and their luggage on their travels, some three-row SUV owners will also be looking to hook a trailer up for weekend trips. In its most capable configuration, the CX-90 can haul trailers up to 5,000 pounds with Towing mode engaged. This enhanced towing capacity is only available on certain trims such as the 3.3 Turbo Premium Sport and 3.3 S Turbo Premium. Other trims can tow a maximum of 3,500 pounds.
The CX-90's towing capacity is identical to rivals like the Toyota Grand Highlander, which can also tow 5,000 pounds in certain trims and 3,500 pounds in others. It beats the Hyundai Santa Fe, which can tow a maximum of 4,500 pounds, although it falls slightly short of rivals like the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, which boasts the ability to tow up to 6,200 pounds in its most capable configuration.
The CX-90 is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+
It's easy to assume that modern crash regulations mean that all new vehicles are totally safe. While it's true that standards are stricter than they were decades ago, some new SUVs still have surprisingly bad safety ratings. The Mazda CX-90 is not one of them — in fact, the opposite is true.
For both the 2024 and 2025 model years, the CX-90 achieved a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS, meaning that it performed exceptionally well in all of the institute's tests. Across both model years, the CX-90 achieved the highest possible rating in each test regarding the car's crashworthiness, as well as earning a perfect score in the seatbelt and child restraint category.
The crash avoidance and mitigation category was the only area where it didn't achieve a top score in every test, but even then, it still earned the second-best rating. Overall, it's hard to fault the CX-90's IIHS safety record, which should give buyers extra peace of mind that occupants are as safe as possible while they're on the road.
The 2024 CX-90 has already been subject to a slew of recalls
While its safety ratings are excellent, the CX-90's current reliability record is not as spotless. The 2024 model has already been subject to a number of recalls that cover a variety of potential issues, per the NHTSA. If you're looking for a used 2024 CX-90, it's worth double checking with the seller that the car you're considering has had any necessary recall work carried out. At the time of writing, the most recent recall involves a potential defect with the auto start-stop system that means the engine might not restart when it cuts out. The recall covers almost 39,000 vehicles and requires a trip to the dealer to fix.
Several other recalls also involve software faults of various kinds, including a potential loss of power while the PHEV variant of the car is in all-electric mode and a fault that can cause the instrument display to work improperly. Again, these faults can be remedied via a dealer-installed software update.
As worrying as some of the issues might sound, they are precautionary measures by Mazda and shouldn't necessarily be a dealbreaker when it comes to finding a used CX-90. However, buyers looking for the most hassle-free ownership experience might want to give the 2024 model a miss. At the time of writing, the 2025 model has not been subject to the same laundry list of recalls, and so should be the safer bet for buyers looking to avoid the issues suffered by the 2024 model.
There are plenty of alternatives to the CX-90
There's plenty to like about the Mazda CX-90, but the three-row SUV faces tough competition from its rivals. At several points throughout this roundup, we've compared the CX-90 to the Toyota Grand Highlander, which is arguably one of its most appealing rivals and is the clear winner of the pair for cargo and passenger space. It also offers an optional Hybrid Max powertrain which makes it feel relatively brisk to drive, although it's not as capable in the corners as the CX-90.
Offerings from South Korean rivals Hyundai and Kia also shouldn't be dismissed, with the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento Hybrid both offering competitive levels of tech and comfort for a competitive price. The Santa Fe's recent styling refresh also makes it one of the more memorably styled SUVs in the segment, although whether it looks better than the CX-90 is a matter of personal taste.
If you're looking for an additional dash of performance from your new three-row SUV, it's also worth considering the Ford Explorer ST. Its 400 horsepower engine will keep enthusiastic drivers happy, but it's still practical and comfortable for daily family hauling duties. In our reviews of each of the cars above, we gave every car a 9/10 rating, the same as the CX-90. Which one is best for you depends on your individual needs, but for the right buyer, the Mazda remains a highly appealing option even given its crowded field of competitors.