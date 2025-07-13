Who Owns Mazda And Where Are Its Cars Built?

For several decades, Mazda and Ford had a close relationship, but that tie-up came to an end in the years following the recession of the late '00s. Since then, the Japanese manufacturer has partnered with a different automotive giant, Toyota, with the latter holding around a 5% stake in Mazda at the time of writing. However, aside from the Toyota partnership, Mazda has been mostly going it alone. The majority of shares of its parent company, Mazda Motor Corporation, are owned by various Japanese investors. Only around 37% of the company is held by foreign investors. These shares are held via banks and investment trusts, including the Master Trust Bank of Japan (which holds 16.8% of the company) and Morgan Stanley (which holds 1.7%).

Mazda didn't originally start out as a car manufacturer. The company was founded in 1920 as Toyo Cork Kogyo Co., and initially produced corks before moving into producing machine tools. The brand's first prototype engine was built in 1929, and Mazda briefly used those engines in a line of motorcycles until it switched to making three-wheeled vehicles in the early '30s. After the World War II, Mazda continued building three-wheeled vehicles but also expanded into the production of four-wheeled trucks. It didn't make its first passenger car until 1960, but over the following years, the brand saw huge growth, and its fledgling car lineup was quickly fleshed out with more models.