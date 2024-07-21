The Relationship Between Mazda And Ford Explained

Mazda has long been one of the most recognizable automobile brands on the planet, with the Japanese manufacturer having spent the better part of the 100-plus years since its founding producing reliable vehicles for multiple international markets. Given the brand's continued popularity, Mazda may well prosper through the century ahead too.

As it happens, the manufacture of automobiles was not actually the primary focus of Jujiro Matsuda's business when he founded the Toyo Cork Kogyo in 1920, with the company indeed focusing instead on the production of cork. It wasn't until the 1930s that the company began making automobiles, though Mazda quickly became one of Japan's premiere automakers over ensuing decades — one who has experienced as much success in North American markets as it had in Asia.

As for Mazda's success in the United States, the brand rose to prominence in the 1960s along with other Japanese automakers like Honda and Toyota. Though the automaker's powerful Cosmo Sport essentially put the company on the radar of American drivers, the Mazda name still may not have lasted long in the U.S. if not for a surprising alliance with one of America's most iconic brands, Ford Motor Company. The team up was indeed one of the more surprising undertaken by two automobile brands, and you may be surprised to learn it actually lasted for several decades. Here's what else you need to know about the relationship forged between Mazda and Ford.