The Classic Ford Pickup You Didn't Realize Was Actually A Mazda Truck

Ford launched the Courier mini truck in 1972. It came after a 12-year hiatus, initially using the Courier name from 1952-1960 for the iconic Ford Delivery sedan. The Courier was the first compact pickup truck from a legacy American automaker. It prompted others to launch their respective contenders, while taking cues from Ford's original recipe of partnering with Japanese firms to reduce development and production costs.

The first-gen Ford Courier that appeared in dealerships for the '72 model year was a rebadged Mazda B-Series mini truck. In response, General Motors partnered with Isuzu to develop the Chevy LUV, while Chrysler and Mitsubishi joined forces for the Dodge D-50.

The Courier marked the beginning of a strategic alliance between Ford and Mazda. By 1979, Ford had acquired a 24.5% stake in Mazda, and the two automakers began a series of joint projects like the Ford Telstar and Probe (based on the Mazda 626 Capella platform), and Ford Laser and Escort (based on the Mazda 323 Familia architecture).

[Featured image by dave_7 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]