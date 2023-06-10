The Classic Ram Mini-Truck We Wish Dodge Would Bring Back

Reportedly, a midsize pickup truck from Chrysler (now Stellantis) offshoot Ram has been in the advanced development phase since at least 2021. Resurrecting the Dakota nameplate would certainly be a welcome addition since Ram is the only one of the Big Three domestic truck manufacturers not to have a smallish pickup in its lineup. Apparently, history is repeating because Chrysler found itself in the same position way back in the 1970s, playing catch-up to Ford's Courier and Chevy's LUV compact pickups, both unveiled in 1972.

Dodge finally joined the party in 1979 with the D-50, later renamed the Ram 50. At the time, Chrysler's financial strength was questionable and its engineering teams were tied up in developing the K-car platform and minivans that would eventually rescue the company. As such, the tried and true formula of importing and rebadging a Japanese truck — called a captive import — was employed. In the case of the D-50, it was a rebadged Mitsubishi Triton (a.k.a., Forte and L200), which made sense because Dodge was already rebranding another Mitsubishi as its Colt compact car.

In its inaugural year of 1979, the D-50 (and its short-lived sibling, the Plymouth Arrow), was propelled by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 93 horsepower or a 2.6-liter four-cylinder good for 105 horsepower in the sport model. A four-speed manual transmission was standard, with an available five-speed manual, as well as an optional automatic transmission. Like other mini trucks, the cargo bed measured a generous 72 inches, with the later option for an 88-inch bed.

[Featured image by LukaCali via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]