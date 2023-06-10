The Classic Mini-Truck We Wish Chevrolet Would Bring Back

Fifty years ago, Detroit's "Big Three" automakers were caught off guard when compact, inexpensive trucks from the likes of Datsun and Toyota started to gain popularity with American consumers who just wanted something basic. Eventually, U.S. manufacturers would develop their own designs such as the Ford Ranger and Chevy S-10 but to fill the immediate void, the quickest way to gain market share against the Japanese imports was to import some Japanese trucks of their own and rebadge them with familiar American brand names, a process known as captive import.

While Ford chose to collaborate with Mazda and Dodge picked Mitsubishi, Chevrolet selected the Isuzu Faster for its mini-truck endeavor. The little Isuzu was badge-engineered to become Chevy's LUV, short for Light Utility Vehicle. Like many other imported pickup trucks of the era, the LUV was shipped across the Pacific as a chassis cab to avoid paying the hefty 25% "Chicken Tax," with the installation of its cargo bed taking place later on U.S. soil.

In 1972, the LUV burst onto the scene with 75 angry horsepower and 88 ft-lbs of torque from its 1.8-liter four-cylinder. On the bright side, it did get good fuel economy — up to 33 mpg on the highway — which would become important as the oil crisis loomed later in the decade. Its six-foot-long cargo bed could carry an impressive 1480 pounds. Initially, the only available transmission was a four-speed manual.