The Chevrolet S10 EV Was An Electric Pickup Truck Ahead Of Its Time

The advances in battery technology have lead to massively increased EV range, performance, and weight savings, while allowing designers and engineers more flexibility when it comes to the packaging technology. Nowadays, there are electric vehicles of just about any flavor — from ultra-fast hypercars to family friendly hatchbacks, and off-road-conquering pickup trucks.

Before Tesla — and arguably the Toyota Prius to an extent — ushered in the EV boom of the 2010s, a few auto manufacturers tried their hand at developing an electric vehicle platform. Unfortunately, these were nothing like the high-performance modern electric vehicles we know and love today. Sure, we might complain today about the 110-mile range of the Mini Cooper SE in 2022, but the lithium-ion cells in the likes of the Cooper SE and its contemporaries are around five times more energy-dense than the lead-acid cells that came in EVs before the modern EV craze (via Cummins). The Chevrolet S10 EV was an electric pickup truck that came out well before the EV boom, and suffered for its lack of range due to poor battery technology. However, it was still pretty impressive given it was launched in 1997.

Feature image by Mike Weston via Flickr | Cropped and Scaled | CC BY 2.0