Has Mazda Ever Made Motorcycles? A Look At The Brand's History With Two-Wheelers

Most enthusiasts know the Mazda brand for its long fascination with rotary engines, its iconic MX-5 Miata sports car, or its range of attractively priced hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs. Over the decades, the brand has experimented with all kinds of car body styles, with some of Mazda's rarest vehicles including everything from a military Jeep made specifically for the Burmese government to a giant executive sedan with a tiny 1.3-liter rotary engine.

During the company's early days, Mazda also briefly ventured into motorcycle production, and even won a race in its home nation with one of this small batch of two-wheelers. However, Mazda's owner at the time, Jujiro Matsuda, decided that three-wheeled vehicles would be more profitable, and cut motorcycle production almost as soon as it had begun.

Matsuda had been in charge of Mazda, then known as Toyo Cork Kogyo Co., since 1921. Originally, the business made cork products, but Matsuda's leadership saw it quickly diversify into other products. Its first new venture would be machine tools, but by 1929, the company had built its first prototype engine. That engine was a 250cc two-stroke engine, and a few months after it was created, six examples were fitted into Mazda's prototype motorcycles.

