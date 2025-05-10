Is Mazda Really Bringing Back The Rotary Engine? Here's What The Company Says

The rotary engine has been a Mazda staple since 1967. It powered one of the most famous and eccentric Japanese sports car line-ups, the RX-series, until 2012 when Mazda discontinued pure rotary-powered cars with the RX-8. Designed by Felix Wankel, the engine was actually originally utilized in the NSU Spider before Mazda committed to iterating upon its design. Numerous other companies besides Mazda experimented with rotary power (some more successfully than others). Only the Japanese automaker made it stick, though, with the rotary now featuring decades' worth of development and improvements thanks to Mazda's efforts. Sadly, it wasn't enough to keep the company using the rotary – the engines were simply too inefficient to meet modern emission regulations.

Although discontinued in 2012, Mazda has continued to experiment with the rotary engine. The company have since released a number of teases and concept cars boasting rotaries, like the RX-Vision and Iconic SP. Then, in February 2024, Mazda reinstated the "RE Development Group," the company's research arm dedicated to rotary engines. So, not only is Mazda promoting its rotary engine as part of its future corporate image concerning sports cars, but it's actively putting real money behind these projects and has done so for at least a year. This would suggest that, despite not having committed to anything, Mazda is trying to bring back rotary-powered cars. Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro added further weight to this speculation when he was interviewed by Car and Driver. In regards to the concerns about the rotary engine's emissions, Moro said, "It's a high hurdle, but in the last year, progress has been very encouraging."

