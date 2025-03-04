Six Non-Mazda Cars Fitted With Rotary Engines

If there's one thing forever associated with the Wankel rotary engine, it's Mazda. Powering production vehicles from the Cosmo's launch in May 1967 to the last RX-8 leaving the plant in June 2012, the Mazda rotary practically defined the company's image in enthusiast circles. But while Mazda undoubtedly popularized and refined the rotary, they were by no means its sole manufacturer. In fact, no fewer than nine different manufacturers fitted a Wankel engine in at least one factory car (not including Wankel motorcycles): Mazda, Škoda, NSU, Citroën, AvtoVAZ, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, AMC, and Chevrolet. Granted, some of these vehicles were just basic toolroom prototypes or conceptualizations (some with more development time than others). But a surprising amount of production models also slipped through the cracks, sporting Wankel engines with varying levels of success.

Advertisement

Considering the Wankel is best-known as a "burn twice as bright" engine, trading reliability and fuel efficiency for its simplicity and outstanding power/weight ratio, it's no wonder that most automakers phased out this engine, Mazda included. Sadly, the only remaining rotary in a vehicle other than a concept car doesn't even power its wheels, being the one-rotor range extender in the Mazda MX-30.

These engines certainly have the potential to be quite reliable, though they were ultimately doomed by factors like development costs and tightening emissions controls. Mazda were essentially the only company willing to go the extra mile for the rotary, thanks largely to its 1961 license agreement with NSU to continuously develop the engine. Still, that didn't stop manufacturers other than Mazda from experimenting throughout the mid-late 20th century, using the various advantages of the rotary to the fullest. Let's take a look at a few more noteworthy (and bizarre) examples.

Advertisement