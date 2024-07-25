Did Audi Build The First Rotary Engine Car? The Story Of The NSU Spider

When most people hear the term "rotary engine," they probably think of Mazda first, as rotary engines have been part and parcel of the Japanese automaker's mantra for decades. In fact, Mazda proclaims, "Without the rotary engine, there would probably be no Mazda."

In simplest terms, a rotary engine has a three-sided rotor spinning inside a housing that starts the combustion process instead of the typical reciprocating pistons like those in traditional internal combustion engines. This design makes it smaller and lighter, while boasting a better power-to-weight ratio than a standard engine. Its exceptional performance — especially given its displacement — allows for a smoother, quieter ride. What most people may not realize is that a German originally created the rotary engine that powered those Japanese Mazda vehicles.

Felix Wankel was born in Lahr, Germany, in 1902, and worked as an apprentice clerk at a publishing house. However, as his passion for innovation grew, he ditched that job and focused on tinkering with a new kind of engine design — which he supposedly came up with at the ripe young age of 17.

The rotary engine wasn't a new concept, but it was considered by many as an impractical idea that couldn't work realistically. By the late 1920s, he was focused on creating a rotary valve control for a motorcycle engine — and in 1934, successfully fired up his first working rotary engine. While a Wankel engine is a type of rotary engine, not all rotary engines are Wankel engines.