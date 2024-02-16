Rotary Engine Apex Seals: What They Do, And Why They Get A Bad Rap

A German engineer, Felix Wankel, is credited with developing the world's first rotary engine in the 1950s. Wankel rotary engines use a triangular rotor spinning in a semi-oval case on an eccentric shaft, unlike piston engines from the period. Apex seals in a Wankel rotary engine perform a similar function as piston rings in internal combustion piston engines. However, the weak link of the Wankel engine could lie with the apex seal.

The Wankel rotary engine found success in the automotive market. American automakers, including AMC, Ford, and General Motors, expressed interest in using Wankel engine designs. However, only a few car companies, such as NSU Motorenwerke, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet, and Citroen, used the engine in meaningful prototypes or production models.

In the United States, if you want to own a car powered by a Wankel rotary engine, there are two older Mazda sports car models to consider. Mazda produced the two-seat RX-7 from 1978 to 2002 but stopped selling it in the U.S. in 1995. Mazda followed up with the RX-8 in 2003, with production continuing into 2012. Mazda's MX-30 PHEV is a more modern option, which uses a rotary engine as a range extender to charge the EV battery on the go.