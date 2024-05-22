Is A Wankel Engine Different From A Rotary Engine? Here's What You Need To Know

A Wankel engine is a type of rotary engine, but not all rotary engines are Wankel engines. Wrapping your mind around this idea will help you to better understand the similarities as well as the differences between Wankel engines and other types of rotary engines. How a rotary engine works can be better understood when it's called a "pistonless rotary engine." This eliminates the confusion with the similarly-named rotary engines that had pistons in a radial configuration. These were widely used to power airplanes, as well as a few motorcycles and cars. The limitations of this design made it obsolete by the early 1920s.

Pistonless rotary engines are the engine family to which the Wankel engine belongs. These engines do not use reciprocating pistons that travel back and forth within a cylinder. Instead, they use a constantly rotating element that spins within a housing into which the fuel-air mixture is injected, compressed, ignited, and exhausted to produce power for the vehicle. The constant, unidirectional movement of this rotating "piston" promises higher efficiency and power, less vibration and complexity, and more power output for a given sized engine.

While there have been many attempts to develop and commercialize pistonless rotary engines, there are only two versions that have had any degree of real success outside of a lab: the Wankel engine (more on that below) and the more recent LiquidPiston engine, which received its first funding in 2007 and is currently involved in testing programs with the U.S. Armed Forces.