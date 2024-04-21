Do Rotary Engines Have Valves? Here's How They Work

Rotary engines (also known as Wankel engines and Wankel rotary engines) are quite different from piston or "reciprocating" engines. One of the distinguishing features is that they don't need valves to operate. That's to say, the Wankel rotary engine design doesn't have valves — but quite a few rotary engine designs have incorporated them. Both rotary engines and piston engines utilize internal combustion and share the same phases of intake, compression, power, and exhaust. But beyond this similarity, they are very different in design and operation.

The work done by a rotary engine doesn't need to be converted into rotational motive power for use by propellers or transmission, as is the case with piston engines. As a result, they are considered more efficient by some metrics and require fewer moving parts to function. The first rotary engines were primarily used for aircraft during World War I, but the design was abandoned due to flaws and inefficiencies.

In 1954, German engineer Felix Wankel invented a new design for an automobile rotary engine for the German car and bike company NSU. After prototype testing by NSU in the following years, they entered into an agreement with Japanese company Mazda to develop Wankel rotary engines for its cars. The first Mazda cars with rotary engines were launched in Japan in the 1960s before crossing the Pacific to America in 1971. Remaining one of the few companies that stuck with the rotary engine design, Mazda has, over the years, developed some of the most innovative engines of this type.