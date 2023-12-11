Here's What Makes Mercedes-Benz C111 Supercar So Special Under The Hood

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is highly regarded for its design and performance. But its predecessor, the Mercedes-Benz C111, had the style and substance to be even more significant than the original gullwing. Designed by Bruno Sacco (the man behind the W124 Mercedes-Benz 500E's timeless vibe), the C111 debuted at the 1969 Frankfurt Auto Show with much aplomb, thanks to its otherworldly, wedge-inspired supercar body.

However, Mercedes-Benz debuted the second-generation C111 concept the following year in Geneva, and it was madness. According to Mercedes-Benz, the Untertürkheim office received "a series of blank [checks]" from deep-pocketed buyers willing to fork over any amount for the elusive Mercedes concept. Back in the day, the Mercedes C111 stood out from other production cars with its exotic, race-ready countenance, but even the 500 or so blank checks weren't enough to greenlight the vehicle for production.

Mercedes-Benz

More fascinating is what's under the hood of the Mercedes-Benz C111. It started life with a three-rotor Wankel rotary engine with about 276 horsepower. The second-gen concept appeared in 1970 with a four-rotor rotary engine with 345 horsepower, helping enable a 186 mph (300 kph) top speed.