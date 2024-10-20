7 Of The Most Powerful Rotary Engines Ever Put In A Car

The traditional piston engine has garnered the vast majority of attention and application in the internal combustion age, but there was another: the Wankel rotary engine. German engineer Felix Wankel designed the rotary engine in 1954. Employing a rounded triangular rotor spinning concentrically around a central shaft, Wankel rotary engines deliver glassy, smooth power and can produce impressive power ratings.

The rotary engine isn't perfect. Gas mileage isn't so great, finding someone willing to work on it can be a challenge, and they tend to burn oil and flood during cold starts. Still, their distinctive sound and quirky construction earned them fans and enthusiasts worldwide — and no, we're not just talking about Mazda.

Since the rotary engine's arrival, enthusiasts, tinkerers, and engineers have experimented to see how much power the unusual configuration can make, flaws or not. The results have been mixed. The rotary engine has graced engine compartments in everything from LeMans-winning race cars to build-it-yourself garage kits. Join us as we review seven of the most powerful rotary engines ever put in a car.

