Here's What Makes The Mazda RX-7 One Of The Most Iconic Cars In JDM History

You don't have to be a Mazda fan to know that the RX-7 is an iconic car. After its debut in 1978, the car had three successful generations, each one bringing changes to the style and performance. Regardless of the exact RX-7 model, though, it remains one of the most memorable cars from Japan for multiple reasons, ranging from its unique engine to its racing legacy. The RX-7 was special for Mazda, too, because of how well it did in sales. In fact, the car sold more than 500,000 units in the U.S. alone over its lifetime.

In part, this success was due to the RX-7 being a truly affordable sports car. It also helped that the car became part of a big hobbyist scene. For that latter reason, finding an unmodified RX-7 can be a challenge. So, without further ado, let's run down why exactly the Mazda RX-7 became a JDM legend.