5 Incredible De Tomaso Models You Probably Didn't Realize Exist

In the history of luxury performance car manufacturing, De Tomaso is a bit of an underdog. The company was started in the 1960s by Alejandro De Tomaso, an Argentinian rancher who had a fascination with racing and cars from a very young age. Though it may not be the first name to come to mind when you think of high-performance vehicles from the 1960s, '70s, and '80s, De Tomaso still deserves to be a part of that conversation

The De Tomaso Pantera is the car that truly put the company on the map — one of the coolest European supercars with an American engine. It was a low-roofline mid-engine supercar with a 351 cubic-inch Ford V8. The program was so closely tied to Ford, in fact, that the cars were sold via Ford's Lincoln-Mercury dealerships for a time. While the Pantera is certainly the most famous De Tomaso model, it's far from the only one. Let's take a look at some of the other cars that helped build the company.