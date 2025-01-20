These 8 New SUVs Have The Worst Safety Ratings
When you're buying an SUV, design, performance, and legroom are probably at the top of your list of concerns. But just because it looks impressive doesn't mean it was built to keep you safe. The integrity of your SUV can quite literally be the difference between life and death in case of an accident. That's where crash test results and safety ratings come into the picture.
Trusted authorities like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) examine crash performance, passenger protection, and the overall structural integrity of vehicles. These tests involve different types of accident simulations, even measuring roof strength and rollover impact (among other things) to cover situations where the vehicle might take a tumble on the road.They then release ratings to match their findings.
However, decoding car safety rating can be tricky if you don't know your way around them. The NHTSA uses a five-star rating system, while the IIHS uses a new rating system that offers judgements like "Good," "Acceptable," "Marginal," or "Poor." With that in mind, here are eight new SUVs that have the worst safety ratings.
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Launched in 1989, the original Mitsubishi Eclipse is one of a handful of Japanese sports cars collectors still look for. However, in 2017 the line got a total refresh: The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross was a crossover SUV that looked sharp enough to stand out in a crowded market. And yet, the 2024 model struggled to live up to its reputation, with average driving dynamics and overall performance. Its main selling point was its cheap price, which came in at just under $30,000. But when you dig into its safety ratings, things get even less outstanding.
This Mitsubishi includes standard advanced safety features, like blind spot warning, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. It even earns a "Good" rating from IIHS for crashworthiness. The rating applies to the original side test, small overlap front test, and moderate overlap front original test. But that's where the good ends. The other tests resulted in a "Poor" rating (the lowest on the scale) under the IIHS' updated testing. The heads and necks of the rear passengers were flagged as endangered in a crash due to the subpar structure and safety cage.
The 2024 model was a surprising low for the brand, seeing as the NHTSA had given the last three model years a five-star overall rating. If you're considering this SUV for its affordability, you must weigh it against its less-than-stellar safety ratings. Chances are, there are better options out there that don't compromise on protection.
2024 Dodge Durango
Not many SUVs look as intimidating as the 2024 Dodge Durango. And its intimidation is backed up with raw power — with a 710 hp V8 at its heart and an 8700-pound heavy-duty limit, this is definitely an SUV that maxes out on towing capacity. It's what you pick when you want something that can tow, haul, and turn heads at the same time. But when it comes to new SUVs, it misses the mark for tech innovation by some distance. That's true for safety, too.
The Durango didn't do so well in recent crash tests, particularly for crash avoidance. Perhaps this has something to do with its lackluster tech. The Dodge does include some modern safety features. Automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring are available, but they aren't all standard. To get a fully equipped Durango, you'll need to pay extra. This makes it harder for budget-conscious buyers to prioritize safety.
Aside from that, its structure and safety cage returned a "Poor" rating from the IIHS, with the driver's legs proving to be an unprotected part. The NHTSA gave it three out of five stars in the rollover department, pegging the risk of a tumble at 21.20%. Furthermore, the absence of pedestrian front crash prevention on the vehicle sank its safety ratings even lower. Not even good ratings on the side and a small overlap front test could make us overlook these issues.
2024 Toyota 4Runner
Not many vehicles are as legendary as the Toyota 4Runner. This is the reason it has such a huge global fan base. The 2024 model tries to follow suit but really, comes off as a placeholder for the bigger upgrades coming with the 2025 model. Don't get me wrong, the 2024 4Runner retains the vehicle's grit, but definitely it hit a few bum notes too. None more so than in the area of safety. Safety has never been the 4Runner's strongest feature, and the 2024 model continued that trend.
The driver-side safety tests returned an overall rating of "Marginal" from IIHS. The NHTSA, on the other hand, performed frontal crash tests and rollover tests. In the frontal crash test, the 4Runner did not hold up well, returning an average three-star rating. The same was true for the rollover resistance test, which also showed it had a 24.6% chance of doing so.
Toyota does include some basic safety tech. However, the 4Runner's advanced safety features can't undo its outdated crashworthiness. Overall, it had an aging design that lacked modern crash structure updates. And for this reason, it falls short of today's safety standards. No wonder the 2025 model got a complete design overhaul.
2024 Cadillac Escalade
Another big name on our list, the Cadillac Escalade burst onto the scene at the close of the last century, and since then few SUVs have rivaled it in size or elegance. When we reviewed the 2024 model we found it continues the tradition of having a bold exterior, luxurious interior, and innovative tech designed to impress. But the thing is, when it comes to safety, this vehicle doesn't live up to its reputation.
The NHTSA gave it a four-star rating, with the ducked star presumably a result of its imperfect passenger frontal crash test. The rollover test received three stars for its resilience in a loss-of-control scenario. On the other hand, the IIHS is yet to crash-test the 2024 Cadillac Escalade.
The Escalade is a favorite among those who want the best of the best. Its comfort, luxury, and innovation make it stand out. However, safety is an area where it should do better. For its size and price, buyers deserve a vehicle that protects as well as it pampers. For these reasons, you might consider it best to look for other alternatives to the Escalade, albeit cheaper and smaller ones.
2024 Audi Q3
Audi SUVs are not very popular in the U.S., but the launch of the Q3 back in 2011, one of the brand's smallest SUVs, caught our attention. We even have it down as one of Audi's most reliable models. The 2024 model has everything you'd expect from a modern luxury SUV. It's sleek, comfortable, and very tech-savvy. However, Audi missed the mark with regards to safety.
While its structure and safety cage received a relatively strong rating, a scarce occurrence on this list, the IIHS gave it a "Marginal" overall rating in its moderate overlap front test. The 2024 Q3 also struggled in the updated side-impact test, earning only an "Acceptable" rating. This particular test shows how well it protects passengers during collisions, especially those in the back seats. The NHTSA ratings were a lot kinder to the Q3. It earned a five-star overall rating as well as a perfect score in the side crash test. As expected, it comes with standard safety features. But although these features help prevent accidents, they can't make up for its weaknesses in crash performance.
2024 Honda CR-V
A crowd favorite, the Honda CR-V is quite popular in the U.S., known for giving drivers a practical, comfortable, and reliable ride. It's good for both commuting to work and road-tripping. Best of all, it usually has great safety ratings — at least, until the 2024 model came along.
In the IIHS crash tests, the 2024 CR-V performed well in most areas, but it notably struggled in the updated side-impact test. It achieved an "Acceptable" rating, which is lower than the top-tier "Good" grade. While it isn't the worst grade available, it's disappointing for a vehicle trying to compete in such a safety-conscious market. The NHTSA ratings for the 2024 CR-V were fairly good, with a five-star rating overall. Worthy of note was the 255 complaints recorded on the vehicle, which hints at driver dissatisfaction. In all these, it was not surprising to find that it earned a "Poor" rating for its moderate overlap front crash test. Why? Because it has been an issue for the brand since the 2021 model. If this bursts your bubble, don't worry, there are still quite a few worthy CR-V alternatives to consider.
2024 Chevrolet Equinox
Chevy is best known for its iconic pickup trucks, so when it came out with the Equinox as its entry into the compact SUV market in 2005, many wondered how it would measure up. Depending on which model year of the Equinox you get, you can expect a comfortable ride, decent fuel economy, and enough leg room. But let's talk safety, because that's where things get less reliable, particularly with the 2024 model.
When it comes to crash performance and avoidance, the vehicle performed astonishingly poorly. Based on IIHS ratings and updated testing, it returned a "Poor" rating, the lowest on its scale. The 2024 Equinox also really struggled with the crash avoidance and mitigation tests. It lacked the required safety features for the driver, passengers, and pedestrians. In contrast, the NHTSA gave the 2024 Equinox a perfect rating in all tests. But they also recorded 58 complaints for the vehicle. And while Chevrolet also has its Safety Assist system, if crash protection is a key factor for you, you should consider other SUVs that offer better safety ratings.
2024 Jeep Compass
Rounding off our list is the 2024 Jeep Compass. Jeep is known for making some underrated vehicles. It unveiled the Compass in 2007 as an SUV built for adventure, with rugged off-road characteristics that appeal to thrill seekers. The 2024 model also comes packed with advanced technology. So imagine the disappointment when we found that the 2024 model doesn't perform very well when it comes to safety.
What stuck out during the safety review conducted by the IIHS was its marginal performance in child safety checks. SUVs are typically family-friendly, so this rang alarm bells. And though none of its ratings went as low as "Poor," the majority scored a "Marginal."
On the NHTSA end, the vehicle came up short on the front barrier test. This showed adverse risk for drivers and passengers in the case of an accident involving the hood. If you're a driver with a family or have long commutes, we recommend you go with a safer option.