These 8 New SUVs Have The Worst Safety Ratings

When you're buying an SUV, design, performance, and legroom are probably at the top of your list of concerns. But just because it looks impressive doesn't mean it was built to keep you safe. The integrity of your SUV can quite literally be the difference between life and death in case of an accident. That's where crash test results and safety ratings come into the picture.

Trusted authorities like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) examine crash performance, passenger protection, and the overall structural integrity of vehicles. These tests involve different types of accident simulations, even measuring roof strength and rollover impact (among other things) to cover situations where the vehicle might take a tumble on the road.They then release ratings to match their findings.

However, decoding car safety rating can be tricky if you don't know your way around them. The NHTSA uses a five-star rating system, while the IIHS uses a new rating system that offers judgements like "Good," "Acceptable," "Marginal," or "Poor." With that in mind, here are eight new SUVs that have the worst safety ratings.

