6 Legendary Japanese Classic Sports Cars Worth Collecting (If You Can Find Them)

Japanese cars are primarily known for their dependability and efficiency, but automakers from the Land of the Rising Sun have also turned out some of the most exciting sports cars in the history of the industry. F&I Tools ranked Toyota as the top automaker in the world last year, with sales of over 10 million vehicles worldwide. Honda and Nissan also landed in the top eight, and these three manufacturers have produced their share of gorgeous and fun models over the years. The five oldest car companies in the world all have European roots, although Mitsubishi produced Japan's first production car, the Model A, in 1917.

That model had a wooden body and was built using hand tools. Auto technology and manufacturing has come a long way since then, and most cars are now built on sophisticated assembly lines. Those advances have brought us some of the world's most exciting cars, but their performance and popularity makes many of those models hard to find on the secondhand market.

[Featured image by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|Public Domain]