Redesigned 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gains features and cargo capacity

Mitsubishi has revealed the redesigned 2022 Eclipse Cross that brings new styling, more features, and increase cargo capacity, all while remaining budget-priced. The vehicle starts at $23,395 with Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel-drive system available on any trim for an additional $1600. The most notable change to the updated vehicle is a major redesign on the exterior.

Mitsubishi added LED daytime running lights at the leading edge of the hood, a new grille, and many other design changes. The vehicle has a maximum total storage capacity of 50.1 cubic feet with the second row folded or 23.4 cubic feet with the second row upright. Mitsubishi says the redesigned Eclipse Cross is longer, sleeker, and more luxurious.

It’s more than five inches longer than the previous model measuring 178.9 inches long, 71.1 inches wide, 66.3 inches high for 2WD versions, and 66.5 inches tall for all-wheel-drive versions. The wheelbase is the same as the outgoing model at 105.1 inches. The interior is completely redesigned with light gray leather seats as an option with black accents. Heated driver and front passenger seats are standard on LE, SE, and SEL trims, with the heated steering wheel standard on SEL trims.

Opting for the SEL with Touring package adds heated rear seats. The infotainment system has been upgraded and features an eight-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio system on LE, SE, and SEL trims. ES base trim models have a seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen. SE and SEL have embedded onboard navigation systems.

The vehicle’s suspension and handling characteristics are all new, and vehicles feature standard driver assistance systems with forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection and lane departure warning on all trims. The basic ES model starts at $23,395; LE trim starts at $24,745, SE starts at $26,145, SE with Panorama Package starts at $27,145, SEL starts at $27,395, and SEL with Touring Package starts at $29,495. Again, all-wheel-drive is available on any trim for an additional $1600. The destination and handling charge is an additional $1195.