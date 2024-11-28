4 Cheaper But Smaller Alternatives To The Cadillac Escalade
What do David Beckham, Kim Kardashian, and Taylor Swift have in common? They are just three of the many celebrities that own a Cadillac Escalade. Known for their luxury and comfort, this SUV has become a symbol of success as more and more celebrities are spotted with their own model. Its plush, detailed upholstery, paired with its huge screens, scream old-school money and classy comfort. But at a minimum price of around $90,000, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade may not be attainable for everyone looking for a spacious, high-end SUV.
The Cadillac has grown into an iconic car brand since it was established in 1902. However, the Escalade isn't the only big, bold, and beautiful SUV available for fans of its roomy and feature-heavy interior and tasteful exterior. There are some cost-effective alternatives to the Cadillac Escalade for drivers that want the same red carpet effect without breaking the bank. These SUVs may be smaller, but they still have a plethora of high-tech and comfort-focused features — some of which may even surpass the Escalade.
Volvo XC90
The Volvo XC90 touts itself as a luxury SUV, promising a refined, intuitive, and stylish experience. What makes it a direct competitor to the Escalade is its focus on old-school vibes blended with up-to-date technology for maximum comfort and convenience. The Volvo XC90 has three rows of seats, an air purifier, and plenty of assistance options. Its performance is equally focused on comfort, promising smooth takeoffs and decent fuel economy. It actually has much better miles per gallon than the Escalade, at 26 mpg compared to the Escalade's average of 16.
A 2025 Volvo XC90 starts at $57,400, putting it at a much lower price point to the Escalade. Even the plug-in hybrid Volvo XC90 model will save you some racks compared to the Escalade at $71,900. This price point does come with some downsides, however, like the Volvo XC90's lack of power. Its four-cylinder engine produces under 300 horsepower despite it being over 4,500 pounds.
Audi Q7
The 2025 Audi Q7 is known for being a luxury family SUV, so maybe it doesn't have the glamorous image of the Cadillac, but it's honestly a stylish direct competitor due to its many upgrades in the newest model. Outside, the Audi Q7 has a two-tone wheel that looks simple yet bold, an illuminated Audi logo on the grille, and blacked out trim all along the side. The biggest updates, however, are to the interior features. The high-end version has plush, memory seats, dual screens with a lot of included apps, and plenty of space and headroom.
When it comes to the driving experience, Audi Q7 has a lot of fans. Owners say that the handling and turning is impressive for a car of its size. During SlashGear's first-drive review of the Audi Q7, we found that it "floats" down the road, even rockier ones. But at 5,000 pounds, don't expect the Audi Q7 to have a ton of pep or impressive top speeds. Of course, it's a family-focused SUV, so safer driving is expected. At $60,500 (or around $90,000 for the top package), the Audi Q7 is a great alternative to the Cadillac if a comforting, smooth, and luxurious ride is what you're after.
Genesis GV80
Starting at just under $60,000, the Genesis GV80 has everything you expect and more — even the base model. All 2025 Genesis GV80s come with an infotainment touchscreen, heated seats (plus arm rests), and three classy interior shades to choose from. This beautiful and feature-heavy SUV also has all-wheel drive, drives in almost complete silence, and reaches 0-60 mph in a little over six seconds. The 3.5T Advanced trim, which is still just $75,000, also has leather upholstery throughout, adaptive cruise control (with lane centering), automatic climate control, and a sunroof.
With a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 300 HP, the base model 2025 Genesis GV80 doesn't perform much differently from in the past. However, SlashGear reported that the GV80 exchanges this engine for a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. Not quite the Escalade's 420 to 682 horsepower, but this massive SUV also weighs around 1,000 more. When it comes to the two SUV's performances, the smooth, comfortable ride is the true comparison that shows why the GV80 is a great competitor even at its lower price point.
Porsche Macan
The other luxury SUVs on this list were first, but the Porsche Macan may do it better. It's better late than never: The 2025 Porsche Macan EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) models both blend comfort with performance in a way that others on this list don't. The trick is choosing whether you prefer the battery-powered EV or the engine-powered ICE.
The Porsche Macan has an overall smaller interior than the Escalade, which comes with a few setbacks. The cargo space is on top of the list of inconveniences, followed by a lack of legroom for backseat passengers. You also have to pay extra (like a few thousand) for leather seats. But the Porsche Macan makes up for these shortcomings with an impressive driving experience beyond what you'd expect from a larger SUV. The Macan EV base model starts at $75,300 but jumps to over $107,000 when you get to the Turbo model. Meanwhile, the ICE base is just $62,900 and reaches $76,000 at the highest trim.
The Porsche Macan EV is a battery-powered SUV with rear-wheel drive that generates up to 335 horsepower (355 when using launch control), and can go from 0-60 mph in 5.4 seconds. We clocked it at 136 mph on the track. This performance is already quite better than the Escalade, making up for its lack of space and luxury. If you want even more from the Macan, however, the ICE version is even faster. This is because the EV version weighs a lot more. Whichever model you choose, however, expect it to perform better than the Escalade when winding through back roads or heading off the beaten path.