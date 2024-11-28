4 Cheaper But Smaller Alternatives To The Cadillac Escalade

The other luxury SUVs on this list were first, but the Porsche Macan may do it better. It's better late than never: The 2025 Porsche Macan EV and internal combustion engine (ICE) models both blend comfort with performance in a way that others on this list don't. The trick is choosing whether you prefer the battery-powered EV or the engine-powered ICE.

The Porsche Macan has an overall smaller interior than the Escalade, which comes with a few setbacks. The cargo space is on top of the list of inconveniences, followed by a lack of legroom for backseat passengers. You also have to pay extra (like a few thousand) for leather seats. But the Porsche Macan makes up for these shortcomings with an impressive driving experience beyond what you'd expect from a larger SUV. The Macan EV base model starts at $75,300 but jumps to over $107,000 when you get to the Turbo model. Meanwhile, the ICE base is just $62,900 and reaches $76,000 at the highest trim.

The Porsche Macan EV is a battery-powered SUV with rear-wheel drive that generates up to 335 horsepower (355 when using launch control), and can go from 0-60 mph in 5.4 seconds. We clocked it at 136 mph on the track. This performance is already quite better than the Escalade, making up for its lack of space and luxury. If you want even more from the Macan, however, the ICE version is even faster. This is because the EV version weighs a lot more. Whichever model you choose, however, expect it to perform better than the Escalade when winding through back roads or heading off the beaten path.

