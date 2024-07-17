2025 Cadillac Escalade Brings Huge Screens, V8 Grunt And Power Doors To The EV-Averse
Cadillac is giving the 2025 Escalade a refresh, and if you thought the big, brash, three-row SUV needed more tech then you'll likely find plenty to like. Billed as a "mid-cycle major enhancement" to the fifth-generation truck, it sees changes in exterior style across all six trims — including the potent 2025 Escalade-V — plus a dramatic upgrade to the dashboard with a vast pillar-to-pillar display.
In fact, if you've been eyeing the upcoming 2025 Escalade IQ but aren't quite ready to go all-electric yet, these updates to the gas version could level the playing field. The 2025 Escalade takes styling cues from its EV cousin, but also from the Lyriq and Cadillac's lavish Celestiq, with an illuminated crest (and illuminated grille surround on select trims) and a switch from horizontal to vertical front lighting.
There are 22" and — for the first time on a stock Escalade — 24" wheel options, while at the rear, there's new trim and smaller taillamp clusters. For the V-Series SUV specifically, there's an exclusive from fascia with lashings of carbon fiber, together with quad tailpipes at the rear. Cadillac is also adding three new colors to the portfolio — two blues and one pale bronze.
Cadillac heard you wanted more screens
Inside, the dashboard has been thoroughly modernized. Gone are the old, curved displays — not that they were small — and the dedicated row of climate control switchgear. In their place is 55 inches of pillar-to-pillar screen, standard-fit on all trims, consisting of a 35" display for the driver and a 20" display for the passenger behind a single sheet of glass. A third 11" screen in the center console handles climate control, app input, and quick vehicle controls.
It's the first time Cadillac has offered a front-passenger display (and, as you'd hope, it polarizes so as not to distract the driver with video when the SUV is in gear). Cadillac has kept the multifunction controller to navigate the upper screen, and there's still a physical volume control. However, the steering wheel is new — with metal accents and capacitive haptic buttons — and (unlike in the Escalade IQ) there's wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Amazon Alexa voice control.
A front wireless charger is standard, and there are USB ports for all three rows and an HDMI input for the front passenger. Twin-zone 126 color ambient LED lighting is also offered, plus a cool bin in the front console. A 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system is standard, with a 36-speaker Reference version available.
Power doors for idle plutes
That rises to 40 speakers with the optional Executive Second Row package, which also swaps the second-row bench for a pair of lavish chairs. They get storable tray tables, dual wireless phone charging pads, massage, headrest speakers, and 12.6-inch personal screens. The third row power-folds down to bump up cargo space.
In another first for Escalade, there's the option of power-operated doors. These can open and close simply by touching the door handle — inside or out — or through the command center touchscreen. Optionally, the driver's door will power open when the key fob approaches, and then close when the brake pedal is pushed.
There'll be settings to control just how wide the doors power open in normal operation, as well as radar sensors in the handles to make sure they stop before they hit another car, pedestrian, or anything else. In cars with the Executive Second Row package, there'll be access to door opening and closing — albeit only for the rear doors — from the dedicated second-row touchscreen.
As is currently the case, there'll be both standard and ESV extended wheelbase versions of the 2025 Escalade. 5G WiFi hotspot and a head-up display will be available, along with night vision.
It's a gas or electric decision, now
Where the Escalade IQ is fully electric, the 2025 Escalade sticks with Cadillac's 6.2-liter V8 gas engine. That has the same 420 horsepower as before, or 682 horsepower in the supercharged 2025 Escalade-V. Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension will be standard on the Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, Sport Platinum, and V-Series trims.
Also standard now is Super Cruise, GM's hands-off driver assistance system, which handles speed and lane-keeping on pre-mapped highways. It'll do automatic lane-change maneuvers, too, as we saw on the GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate. Automatic perpendicular and parallel parking is also included.
Missing from the lineup for the 2025 model year, however, is the diesel Escalade. The 3.0-liter Duramax engine will no longer be an option for the SUV, Cadillac claiming that demand for the diesel was simply too low to be carried over. Instead, it's leaning into the gas versus electric decision.
Swaying that will undoubtedly be factors like driver age — it's not hard to imagine this more gadget-filled Escalade appealing to younger buyers — and location, but also price. There, Cadillac isn't confirming numbers quite yet, though we do know the 2025 Escalade IQ will start at $129,990 (plus destination) while the current Escalade starts at $81,895 (plus destination). We'll know 2025 Escalade pricing soon, with Cadillac promising the order books will open shortly ahead of production and initial deliveries kicking off late in 2024.