2025 Cadillac Escalade Brings Huge Screens, V8 Grunt And Power Doors To The EV-Averse

Cadillac is giving the 2025 Escalade a refresh, and if you thought the big, brash, three-row SUV needed more tech then you'll likely find plenty to like. Billed as a "mid-cycle major enhancement" to the fifth-generation truck, it sees changes in exterior style across all six trims — including the potent 2025 Escalade-V — plus a dramatic upgrade to the dashboard with a vast pillar-to-pillar display.

In fact, if you've been eyeing the upcoming 2025 Escalade IQ but aren't quite ready to go all-electric yet, these updates to the gas version could level the playing field. The 2025 Escalade takes styling cues from its EV cousin, but also from the Lyriq and Cadillac's lavish Celestiq, with an illuminated crest (and illuminated grille surround on select trims) and a switch from horizontal to vertical front lighting.

Cadillac

There are 22" and — for the first time on a stock Escalade — 24" wheel options, while at the rear, there's new trim and smaller taillamp clusters. For the V-Series SUV specifically, there's an exclusive from fascia with lashings of carbon fiber, together with quad tailpipes at the rear. Cadillac is also adding three new colors to the portfolio — two blues and one pale bronze.