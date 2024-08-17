The Best Years For Chevy Equinox (And Some To Avoid)

Since its introduction in 2005, the Chevrolet Equinox has been a key player in Chevrolet's small SUV class. It replaced the popular Chevy Tracker and the S-10, one of the most iconic Chevrolet models ever built, and has since solidified its position as Chevrolet's premier small SUV offering. The 2024 Equinox EV is already being compared favorably to competitors.

Unlike larger counterparts like the Tahoe and Suburban, the Equinox is designed with a focus on comfort and fuel efficiency. It's not based on a truck chassis, which gives it a smaller, more efficient, and less robust feel. This design, while not for everyone, makes it a practical choice for everyday tasks like grocery shopping.

With a career spanning two decades and four generations, the Equinox has proven to be a reliable choice for Chevrolet. However, potential buyers need to understand that not all Equinoxes are created equal. Some years stand out for their reliability, while others have had their share of issues. As an amateur gear monkey and passionate four-by-four enthusiast, I've been enjoying four-wheel drive off-road vehicles for decades. We aim to provide clarity by analyzing customer reports, consumer feedback, recall data, and other information points, including NHTSA and IIHS statistics, to clarify which are worthy and which are less so.

Regarding the Equinox, not every vehicle from the following years is guaranteed to be great or terrible. The quality of a used Equinox often depends on its prior maintenance and accident histories. We look at which years would be best to check out and which are best avoided to help you make a more informed decision.