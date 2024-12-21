10 Of The Most Reliable Audi Models Ever Built, Ranked
Audi has been around for quite a while. The German manufacturer started over a century ago and is now known for its iconic 4-ring logo, which sells millions of units worldwide.
Audi earned popularity in the automotive market thanks to its reputation and commitment to luxury. The brand has solidified its place as a leader in technology, cutting-edge features, and groundbreaking designs. While this approach has resulted in its premium price point, its position among competitors in terms of durability is not as impressive.
Reliability rankings show that the brand constantly falls below average, indicating it has a shorter lifespan than competitors. So, while your Audi vehicle is likely to come with top-grade materials and a sleek interior, it's not going to match the ruggedness of a Toyota or Honda.
Still, like with any car brand, some models always perform better than others, recording little to no complaints or recalls. Combining reports from the NHTSA and other reliability metrics like J.D. Power and RepairPal, we identified the models that have stood out for quality and reliability. These options are likely to give you a good blend of luxury while not sacrificing performance or quality. With that said, here are 10 of the most reliable Audi models ever built.
10. 2010 Audi A8
The Audi A8 essentially evolved from the V8 sedan, which, although a notable contribution to the company's growth, did not meet expectations in terms of sales. The A8, on the other hand, debuted with groundbreaking developments in nearly all aspects and was revered as an engineering marvel. This luxury sedan has now gone through four generations of production, offering a blend of quality and performance.
The 2010 Audi A8 has a lot of great features. It houses a 4.2-liter V8 gas engine and comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission system that provides excellent performance on the road. Audi offers it in two trims: the standard and the long wheelbase version, but its all-wheel drivetrain supports easy maneuverability regardless of the size.
Essentially, this car is a good option, especially if you're looking for an older yet practical vehicle. It has all you'd expect from a luxurious model, from its handsome cabin to its refined road performance. Although RepairPal gives it a reliability score of 2 out of 5, it has minimal complaints recorded by NHTSA and just one recall.
9. 2019 Audi Q5
The Audi Q5, introduced in 2009, is one of the most popular Audi models today. This compact luxury crossover blends the features of an SUV and a sedan — having more cargo space than the average sedan but with a similar fuel economy. Despite its success as America's best-selling Audi model, the Q5 has generally not built a reputation for reliability. However, some model years, like the 2019 Q5, have stood out better than others.
This car offers great practicality and comfort. Equipped with an all-wheel drive system and a 2.0-liter inline-4 gas engine, it is well-rated for its performance, which improves a lot from previous years. One of its most standard features is its array of in-built technology options, which features one of the best MMI infotainment systems of its time. J.D. Power scores it 79/100 overall, with a 76/100 score in reliability and quality.
Although some complaints have been recorded by NHTSA regarding this model, particularly regarding its electrical components and the speed control system, recalls have been issued addressing some of these faults. For instance, a recall issued in 2019 was to fix the vehicle's problematic brakes. According to RepairPal, this vehicle scores a 3 out of 5 for reliability.
8. 2020 Audi Q7
In 2020, the Q7's second generation received a facelift. However, the vehicle is not just notable for its refined look; it also has impressive performance and excellent handling, especially for an SUV. Although it is not rated on J.D. Power, other consumer ratings generally give good feedback for this vehicle. It's also one of the most reliable model years of the Q7 so far.
Overall, this Audi Q7 is a great car, not just in terms of features but also for its value. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbo inline-4 gas and an optional 3.0-liter turbocharged engine, this car proves to be a quiet beast. The sophisticated design perfectly complements its smooth feel. It's also an affordable model that improves on a lot of shortcomings of previous years. The one issue you might encounter is that it can be prone to electrical issues.
That said, if you're looking to get a Q7, the 2020 model is definitely one of the most reliable you'll find, especially among recent model years. RepairPal gives this vehicle a 2.5 out of 5 rating for reliability.
7. 2017 Audi RS7
Audi debuted the RS7 in 2014, and it quickly became known for its impressive performance. Even after earning its reputation as the most powerful four-door vehicle ever produced by the company upon release, Audi continued to build on the power and efficiency of the RS7.
The 2017 model came with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 gas paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Its speed and performance proved able to rival even some sports cars, yet it did not sacrifice power for interior style and comfort.
This sedan is available in two trim levels and several optional packages. Among these is the Driver Assistance Plus, which offers additional tech features like adaptive cruise control and a corner-view parking camera system. The driving experience is also great — it's a quiet car despite running on large, high-performance tires.
Although three recalls have been made for this car, the NHTSA has no recorded complaints about the 2017 RS7. The most recent recall in 2022 was to remedy the turbocharger oil strainer. The fuel economy isn't all that impressive, but this may be an expected trade-off for its performance.
[Image by Paul Frederickson via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
6. 2018 Audi TT
The Audi TT is one of the company's most iconic models. Audi's vision for this sports car was first revealed as a concept in 1995, and its radical approach to a unique design caught a lot of attention. The TT looked like nothing else on the market, drawing influence from all kinds of arts and design. Today, the model is not just known for its looks but also for its combination of power and practicality.
For a sports car, the Audi TT has a seamless and comfortable driving feel. The infotainment system is also refined, incorporating some high-quality modern features. The 2018 model came with its own improvements like the front parking sensors and, of course, the new Audi TT RS, a higher performance variant powered by a 400-hp turbocharged inline-5.
Generally, the Audi TT has not had too many reported complaints, but not all model years are reliable. Reports show that the 2018 model should not cause many headaches. It has only one recall and two complaints on NHTSA, one of which was a seat belt issue. RepairPal gives the vehicle a 2.5 over 5 reliability rating, which is factored in metrics like repair costs and maintenance frequency.
5. 2017 Audi Q3
When it debuted, the Q3 was one of the smallest SUVs in Audi's lineup. Similar to the Q5, the car had a muscular, sporty design, and for the first time among Audi's crossovers, it came with the option of a two-wheel drivetrain.
The 2017 model years adopted the new, dynamic look of the 2016 model. In terms of reliability, the vehicle has proved to be a strong contender among competitors. According to J.D. Power, the SUV has an average score of 77/100 on reliability, ranking ahead of the BMW X1 and INFINITI QX30.
In addition, it scores a 3 out of 5 reliability rating from RepairPal, and has been ranked the least problematic model year for the Audi Q3. From NHTSA reports, complaints on the 2017 Q3 are minimal, and only three recalls have been issued so far, involving the electrical system, forward collision, and exterior lighting.
Overall, this SUV is a good option if you want a practical ride with a good build. The interior is a bit dated, but it makes up for this by offering high-quality materials and a smooth driving experience. Even at high speeds and on rough roads, it performs pretty seamlessly.
[Image by Vauxford via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
4. 2017 Audi A6
Another 2017 model that ranks amongst the most reliable Audis ever is the A6. The model year came with a fresh new look as Audi added some design tweaks to the luxury mid-level sedan. There were three engine options, but the standard offering was the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque.
Reliability metrics show this vehicle is one of the best options for an Audi model, especially among the A6. It has a RepairPal reliability rating of 3.5 out of 5, which is well above average. Also, according to J.D. Power, it scores 85/100 on quality and reliability, placing third overall among midsize premium cars released that same year.
The car has some reported complaints, but the most common issue reported involves its airbag. However, a recall was issued for this in 2018, so that might not be a problem you'll encounter with this vehicle. That aside, the 2017 Audi A6 is a great vehicle in terms of both performance and looks, boasting an impressive interior layout crafted with quality materials.
3. 2017 Audi A5
The Audi A5 is relatively new to the North American shores, arriving with the 2018 model year. However, the company had been producing the model as far back as 2007 as a two-door luxury coupe with a sporty design. The 2017 Audi came with new packages but only offered in one trim and still maintained the signature look of the A5.
Under the hood, the sedan is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and features a standard all-wheel-drive system. The interior falls short with a limited cargo space but makes up for it with the high-quality, sophisticated cabin design. The only thing you'll be really missing out on in this car is the lack of some modern tech features, which can be hard to notice given its timeless and elegant design.
This vehicle has a few recalls and just two complaints recorded by NHTSA. Both complaints suggested that the vehicle may be prone to some engine faults, but the recalls issued by Audi have specifically targeted this issue. RepairPal gives the vehicle 3 out of 5 rating for reliability, which ranks above average compared to competitors. In addition, it is scored 86/100 by J.D. Power for quality and reliability.
2. 2019 Audi A3
The Audi A3 is a compact premium vehicle that has been around since 1996. The 2019 model marked the end of its third generation and remains one of its best model years so far. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine and an all-wheel drivetrain, the car is packed with plenty of power and a steady but impressive acceleration system.
In the 2019 model year, Audi introduced a new transmission and increased horsepower for the Quattro version, boosting performance even further. Still, this did not take away from the interior comfort and refined design. It feels just like a sporty ride, designed with a ton of cool technology and excellent handling.
When it comes to reliability, the 2019 A3 holds up very well, with reviews showing that it continues to excel as a functional and quality vehicle over time. It's not rated on J.D. Power, but RepairPal gives it a 3.5 out of 5 rating for reliability. Moreover, Audi paid attention to the few owner complaints in its single recall for this vehicle so that purchasers have little to no issues with this car.
[Image by Kevauto via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
1. 2018 Audi A4
Topping the list for reliability is the 2018 Audi A4. The luxury SUV truly delivers across the board, from its design to tech to performance and reliability. SlashGear has also ranked it among the best model years of the Audi A4.
From the start, the Audi A4 established itself as an elegant, high-quality vehicle and quickly became a brand bestseller. Decades later, it has evolved with a sportier look and a more modern edge, larger but lighter than its predecessors. Although it might not be Audi's most reliable model overall, the 2018 model year has stood out much better than the others. It's also feature-packed with advanced driving aids and other quality amenities — truly embodying Audi's luxurious style.
NHTSA has no recorded complaints or recalls for this vehicle at all, a good indication that its quality stands the test of time. According to J.D. Power ratings, the vehicle scores 85/100 on quality and reliability. In addition, RepairPal gives it a 3.5 out of 5 rating for reliability, placing it above several other vehicles in its class.
[Image by Vauxford via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
Methodology
In ranking vehicles for their reliability, there are a number of factors to consider, all of which give some insight into their dependability. To build this list, we looked into reports from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which outline the complaints and recalls amassed for these vehicles. We considered the nature of complaints and whether, as in a number of cases, they had been recalled and duly addressed.
We also looked at other metrics developed by notable sources, such as RepairPal, which factors in the cost of repairs and frequency of unscheduled maintenance. Also relevant was the reliability rating by J.D. Power and a number of professional reviews, including our collection of Audi reviews here at SlashGear.