10 Of The Most Reliable Audi Models Ever Built, Ranked

Audi has been around for quite a while. The German manufacturer started over a century ago and is now known for its iconic 4-ring logo, which sells millions of units worldwide.

Audi earned popularity in the automotive market thanks to its reputation and commitment to luxury. The brand has solidified its place as a leader in technology, cutting-edge features, and groundbreaking designs. While this approach has resulted in its premium price point, its position among competitors in terms of durability is not as impressive.

Reliability rankings show that the brand constantly falls below average, indicating it has a shorter lifespan than competitors. So, while your Audi vehicle is likely to come with top-grade materials and a sleek interior, it's not going to match the ruggedness of a Toyota or Honda.

Still, like with any car brand, some models always perform better than others, recording little to no complaints or recalls. Combining reports from the NHTSA and other reliability metrics like J.D. Power and RepairPal, we identified the models that have stood out for quality and reliability. These options are likely to give you a good blend of luxury while not sacrificing performance or quality. With that said, here are 10 of the most reliable Audi models ever built.

