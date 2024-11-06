The Most Reliable Years For The Audi A4, And Some To Avoid (According To Owners)

When it comes to reliability, Audi is about as middle of the road as you can get. It ranked fourth on SlashGear's ranking of luxury car brands, but it didn't make the cut on the top ten most reliable brands. Among the 30 automakers it ranks, Consumer Reports lists Audi at 19th overall. So, when someone wants to get a used Audi, they should know that they are prioritizing luxury over a rock solid car. That does not necessarily mean every Audi is created equal. There are some reliable model years in there. You just have to look a little harder to find them.

Advertisement

This is especially true with a vehicle like the Audi A4. While this car is generally one SlashGear thinks you should stay away from on the used car market, there are definitely some good years in the A4's history. If you have your eyes set on an Audi A4 for its style and luxury and want to be able to get the most reliable model you can, here are the model years that you should keep high on your list, based on the opinions of everyday drivers' ratings. Along with those, we'll spotlight a few more years that should be avoided like the plague.